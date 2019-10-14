LSU Homecoming Served Tailgates and Music Legend with a Side of 'Gator

"Louisiana has attracted record visitation to the state, with visitors from around the globe, to experience Louisiana's music, food and culture," said Lt. Gov. Nungesser. "Partnerships like these with LSU and Lauren Daigle help us share all the ways you can Feed Your Soul in Louisiana so we can continue this success."

Lagniappe (a little something extra) for Daigle's pre-concert event was having her dad, Mark Daigle, prepare Louisiana Seafood dishes for the tailgate. Lt. Gov. Nungesser also surprised Daigle with the Louisiana Music Ambassador award.

"I love this state so much. It fills my core," said Daigle. "It takes leaving sometimes to realize how good you had it someplace. That's what Louisiana is to me. It's because of the people. We have the best state of all the 50—and I can say that so humbly."

The Louisiana Office of Tourism tailgate promoted LSU football, which draws visitors to help fill the more than 100,000-seat Tiger Stadium and to tailgate across campus. In a show of true team spirit for the game against Florida, barbecued gator was served along with other Louisiana Seafood favorites by Drago's Seafood Restaurant and Cou-Yon's.

