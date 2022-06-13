LSU Online & Continuing Education Becomes Project Management Institute's Newest Authorized Training Partner

BATON ROUGE, La., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LSU Online & Continuing Education, or LSU OCE, has joined Project Management Institute, or PMI, the leading association for project management, as a new Authorized Training Partner effective this month. As an Authorized Training Partner, LSU OCE is qualified to deliver and lead approved preparation and training courses to help PMI professionals maintain their active status for certifications like the Project Management Professional, or PMP®. The division offers eligible online and on-campus courses that provide Professional Development Units, or PDUs, in related topics such as:

Essentials of Project Management

Techniques of Project Development

Estimation and Cost Benefit Analysis

Developing an Agile Mindset with Scrum

Finance for the Non-Financial Manager

and more!

"Our partnership with PMI highlights our continual efforts in expanding access and opportunity for working adult learners by offering cutting-edge educational experiences," said Kappie Mumphrey, vice president at LSU Online & Continuing Education and certified PMP. "Our team is dedicated to providing comprehensive, career-focused training so students can put their new knowledge to use immediately."

LSU OCE goes further by also recognizing the PMP® certification as college credit through the university's Prior Learning Assessment, or PLA, program. Certification holders can save time and money by earning three to nine credits toward these LSU online degree programs:

Online Flores Master of Business Administration

Online MS in Leadership and Human Resource Development

Online MS in Industrial Engineering

Online MS in Construction Management

Online BS in Construction Management

Online Associate of General Studies

According to recent market research, respondents with a PMP certification report 16 percent higher median salaries on average across 40 countries surveyed than those without.[1] With the available training options from LSU OCE, project managers can earn or manage their credentials while learning in a flexible, online format. For more information about the courses, visit online.lsu.edu.

LSU is proud to partner with a variety of organizations to make it more accessible and affordable for working professionals to earn a new degree or certificate. Organizations interested in partnering can visit online.lsu.edu/partnerships .

About LSU Online & Continuing Education

LSU Online & Continuing Education supports more than 150 online degrees and certificate programs from the LSU family of institutions. These flexible programs stack together to help advance careers and reach educational goals with no credit left behind. Our mission is to meet learners' evolving needs by creating education opportunities in high-demand, workforce-relevant fields. Explore our programs today at online.lsu.edu .

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the leading professional association for project management, and the authority for a growing global community of millions of project professionals and individuals who use project management skills. Collectively, these professionals and "changemakers" consistently create better outcomes for businesses, community and society worldwide. Visit us at https://www.pmi.org.

[1] Earning Power: Project Management Salary Survey—Twelfth Edition (2021) .

SOURCE LSU Online & Continuing Education