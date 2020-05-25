Lt. Col. Allen West To Be Released from Baylor Scott and White

GARLAND, Texas, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lt. Col. Allen West is set to be released from the hospital, Baylor Scott & White, today. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to returning home for his recovery.

The West family is filled with such joy and thankfulness that Allen will be released on this Memorial day. All of the prayers and well wishes have been received and greatly appreciated. However, Allen and his family want the public to focus on remembering and honoring America's fallen warriors on this day.

After his recovery, Allen plans to continue to serve America's founding principles and to advocate for conservative ideals.

Colonel West's full statement and other releases can be found here: https://west4texas.com/news/?md_post_type=nooz_release

Learn more about Allen West, his campaign, and how to keep Texas Red by visiting www.west4texas.com.

SOURCE West4Texas

Related Links

west4texas.com

