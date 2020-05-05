Lt. Col. Allen West to Interview Shelley Luther

GARLAND, Texas, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Lt. Col. Allen West:

Today is a sad day in America, in Texas.

Just yesterday, I interviewed Salon á la Mode owner Shelley Luther for this evening's virtual event. I was just informed that a Dallas County judge has sentenced Ms. Luther to seven days in jail and fined her simply because she reopened her business.

What is happening in our country?

We have judges releasing violent criminals, but sentencing a woman to jail, and calling her "selfish?" If we have now entered into a phase in our country where elected officials and black-robed jurists can decide who and what is essential in America, under penalty of fine and incarceration, we are in a state of decline.

Shelley gave her consent and shut down her business, but she refused -- as is her right -- to have the government decide the future of her business, as the arbitrary extensions continue. She committed no crime, in the opinion of Lt. Col. West.

In the press conference following today's proceedings, Ms. Luther's attorney stated, in remarks addressed to Governor Greg Abbott, "We are six weeks into this shutdown. Call a special session, do your job or get out."

We will broadcast her interview tonight, as scheduled. We need to hear her and not let her voice be squandered. Shelley Luther is our modern-day Rosa Parks, and she has sparked a movement. She is an authentic "Come and Take It Texan." Are you?

