LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks Market Impact of COVID-19, Key Players, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Demands and Forecasts to 2030 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks Market: 2020 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts with 486 no. of pages report to its online research library.

After many years of regulatory, standardization and technical implementation activities, the United States' dynamic, three-tiered, hierarchical framework to coordinate shared use of 150 MHz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) band has finally become a commercial reality. Although the shared spectrum arrangement is access technology neutral, the 3GPP cellular wireless ecosystem is at the forefront of CBRS adoption given the desirability of mid-band spectrum for both LTE and 5G NR network buildouts due its optimal blend of propagation characteristics and capacity.

Get a Free Sample Copy of Global LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3916108

Following authorization of FCD (Full Commercial Deployment) by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) and completion of the recent PAL (Priority Access License) auction, LTE-based CBRS network deployments are beginning to gain considerable momentum, with thousands of operational cell sites throughout the United States to support use cases as diverse as mobile network densification, FWA (Fixed Wireless Access), neutral host infrastructure, and private cellular networks for enterprises and vertical industries. In the coming years, we also anticipate the rollout of 5G NR network equipment operating in the CBRS band, which will lay the foundations for advanced application scenarios with more demanding performance requirements in terms of throughput, latency, reliability, availability and connection density – for example, industrial IoT applications such as connected production machinery, mobile robotics, AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles) and AR (Augmented Reality)-assisted troubleshooting.

The CBRS market remains largely unfazed by the economic disruption associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, with the exception of certain enterprise and vertical submarkets. SNS Telecom & IT estimates that annual investments in LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS RAN (Radio Access Network) infrastructure will account for more than $300 Million by the end of 2020. Complemented by an expanding selection of CBRS-equipped end user devices, the market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 52% between 2020 and 2023 to surpass $1 Billion in annual spending by 2023.

The "LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks: 2020 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report presents a detailed assessment of the market for LTE and 5G NR in CBRS spectrum including the value chain, market drivers, barriers to uptake, enabling technologies, key trends, future roadmap, business models, use cases, application scenarios, standardization, regulatory landscape, case studies, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also provides forecasts for LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS RAN infrastructure and terminal equipment from 2020 till 2030. The forecasts cover two air interface technologies, two cell type categories, five device form factors, seven use cases and ten vertical industries.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

"Topics Covered":

The report covers the following topics:

Introduction to LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS networks

Value chain and ecosystem structure

Market drivers and challenges

Technical aspects including CBRS spectrum sharing rules, system architecture, functional elements, core network integration and security

Key trends such as mobile network densification, LTE and 5G NR-based fixed wireless broadband rollouts, neutral host small cell infrastructure for a variety of venues, and the growing prevalence of private cellular networks to support enterprise and industrial IoT applications

Future roadmap of LTE and 5G NR in CBRS spectrum

Business models, use cases and application scenarios

Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Case studies of LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS network deployments

Profiles and strategies of more than 270 ecosystem players

Strategic recommendations for LTE and 5G NR equipment suppliers, system integrators, service providers, enterprises and vertical industries

Market analysis and forecasts from 2020 till 2030

Get 20% Discount on this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=3916108

Forecast Segmentation:

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

CBRS RAN Infrastructure

Air Interface Technologies

LTE

5G NR

Cell Types

Indoor Small Cells

Outdoor Small Cells

Use Cases

Mobile Network Densification

FWA (Fixed Wireless Access)

Cable Operators & New Entrants

Neutral Hosts

Private Cellular Networks

Offices, Buildings & Corporate Campuses



Vertical Industries

Vertical Industries for Private Cellular Networks

Manufacturing

Transportation

Utilities

Mining

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Education

Retail & Hospitality

Government & Municipalities

Other Verticals

CBRS Terminal Equipment

Air Interface Technologies

LTE

5G NR

Form Factors

Smartphones & Handheld Terminals

Mobile & Vehicular Routers

Fixed CPEs (Customer Premises Equipment)

Tablets & Notebook PCs

IoT Modules, Dongles & Others

Key Questions Answered :

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the opportunity for LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS networks?

What trends, drivers and challenges are influencing its growth?

What will the market size be in 2023, and at what rate will it grow?

Which submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?

What are the business models, use cases and application scenarios for CBRS networks?

How does the integration of CBRS spectrum relieve capacity constraints faced by traditional mobile operators?

What opportunities exist for cable operators, neutral hosts, niche service providers and other new entrants?

How will CBRS accelerate the uptake of private cellular networks for enterprises and vertical industries?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on CBRS network buildouts?

When will 5G NR-based CBRS network equipment begin to be deployed in large volumes?

What are the prospects of non-3GPP technologies in CBRS spectrum?

Who are the key ecosystem players, and what are their strategies?

What strategies should CBRS equipment suppliers, system integrators, service providers and other stakeholders adopt to remain competitive?

Direct Purchase of Global LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks Market with Top Company Profiles Analysis Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3916108

Key Findings:

The report has the following key findings:

The CBRS market remains largely unfazed by the economic disruption associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, with the exception of certain enterprise and vertical submarkets. SNS Telecom & IT estimates that annual investments in LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS RAN infrastructure will account for more than $300 Million by the end of 2020.

by the end of 2020. Complemented by an expanding selection of CBRS-equipped end user devices, the market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 52% between 2020 and 2023 to surpass $1 Billion in annual spending by 2023.

in annual spending by 2023. LTE-based CBRS network deployments are beginning to gain considerable momentum, with thousands of operational cell sites throughout the United States to support use cases as diverse as mobile network densification, FWA, neutral host infrastructure, and private cellular networks for enterprises and vertical industries.

to support use cases as diverse as mobile network densification, FWA, neutral host infrastructure, and private cellular networks for enterprises and vertical industries. We expect initial rollouts of 5G NR network equipment in the CBRS band to commence in 2021, paving the way for industrial IoT and other advanced application scenarios with demanding performance requirements in terms of throughput, latency, reliability, availability and connection density.

List of Companies Mentioned

3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project), 7Layers, Aaeon Technology, ABiT Corporation, Accelleran, Accuver, ADRF (Advanced RF Technologies), Affirmed Networks, Airgain, Airspan Networks, Airtower Networks, Airwavz Solutions, Akoustis Technologies, Alabama Power Company, Alef Edge, Allen Vanguard Wireless, Alpha Wireless, Alphabet, Altiostar Networks, Altran, Amazon, Amdocs, American Dream, American Tower Corporation, Amit Wireless, Angel Stadium, Anritsu Corporation, ANS (Advanced Network Services), Antenna Company, Anterix, Apple, Artemis Networks, Askey Computer Corporation, ASOCS, ASUS (ASUSTeK Computer), AT&T, Athonet, ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions), ATN International, AttoCore, Axell Wireless, Azcom Technology, BAI Communications, Baicells Technologies, Ballast Networks, BBK Electronics Corporation, BearCom, BEC Technologies, Benetel, Billion Electric, Black Box Corporation, Blackned, BLiNQ Networks, Blue Arcus Technologies, Blue Danube Systems, Boingo Wireless, Branch Communications, BTI Wireless, Bureau Veritas, BVSystems (Berkeley Varitronics Systems), CableFree (Wireless Excellence), CableLabs, Cal.net, Cambium Networks, Cambridge Consultants, Casa Systems, CBRS Alliance, CCI (Communication Components Inc.), CCN (Cirrus Core Networks), CellAntenna Corporation, cellXica, Celona, Centerline Communications, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, ClearSky Technologies, Codium Networks, Comba Telecom, CommAgility, CommScope, Compal, Comsearch, COMSovereign, Connectivity Wireless Solutions, Contela, Contour Networks, Corning, Council Rock, Cradlepoint, Crown Castle International Corporation, CTIA, CTS (Communication Technology Services), Dali Wireless, Dallas Love Field Airport, DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit), Dejero Labs, DEKRA, Dell Technologies, Digi International, Digicert, Digital Colony, DKK (Denki Kogyo), Druid Software, DSA (Dynamic Spectrum Alliance), Dynabook, EION Wireless, Encore Networks, Ericsson, Essential Products, EXFO, ExteNet Systems, Facebook, Faena Forum, Faena Hotel Miami Beach, Fairspectrum, Federated Wireless, FedEx, Fibrolan, FreedomFi, FRTek, Fujitsu, Future Technologies Venture, GCT Semiconductor, GE (General Electric), Gemtek Technology, Geoverse, Getac Technology Corporation, Goodman Networks, Google, Granite Telecommunications, Green Packet, HCL Technologies, HFR, Hitachi Kokusai Electric, Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn Technology Group), HP, HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise), HTNG (Hospitality Technology Next Generation), Huber+Suhner, iBwave Solutions, Infomark Corporation, Infosys, Infovista, InnoWireless, Inseego Corporation, Insta Group, Intel Corporation, Intenna Systems, InterDigital, IoT4Net, ip.access, IPLOOK Networks, iPosi, Jaton Technology, JCI (Japan Communications Inc.), JIT (JI Technology), JMA Wireless, John Deere (Deere & Company), Juni Global, Kajeet, Key Bridge Wireless, Keysight Technologies, Kisan Telecom, KLA Laboratories, Kleos, KMW, KORE Wireless, Kyocera Corporation, Kyrio, Landmark Dividend, Lekha Wireless Solutions, Lemko Corporation, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Lime Microsystems, Lindsay Broadband, Linx Technologies, LS telcom, M/C Partners, Maven Wireless, Mavenir Systems, McWane, Memorial Health System, Metaswitch Networks, Metro Network Services, MiCOM Labs, Microlab, Microsoft Corporation, Midco (Midcontinent Communications), MitraStar Technology, MLB (Major League Baseball), Mobile Mark, Mobilitie, Motorola Mobility, Motorola Solutions, MRT Technology (Suzhou), MSB (M S Benbow & Associates), MTI (Microelectronics Technology, Inc.), MTI Wireless Edge, Multi-Tech Systems, Murray City School District, NEC Corporation, Nemko, Netgear, NetNumber, NewEdge Signal Solutions, Nextivity, Node-H, Nokia, Nominet, NRTC (National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative), Nsight Telservices, NuRAN Wireless, Nutaq Innovation, Oceus Networks, Octasic, OnePlus, ONF (Open Networking Foundation), OPPO, Oracle Communications, Panasonic Corporation, Panorama Antennas, Parallel Wireless, Parsec Technologies, Pavlov Media, PCTEL, PCTEST Lab (PCTEST Engineering Laboratory), PGA Tour, Pierson Wireless, Pivot Technology Services, Pivotal Commware, PK Solutions, Polaris Networks, QuadGen Wireless Solutions, Qualcomm, Quantum Wireless, Qucell, Quectel Wireless Solutions, Qulsar, Quortus, Radisys Corporation, Ranplan Wireless, Raycap, Realme, Rearden, RED Technologies, Redline Communications, Reliance Industries, RF Connect, RFS (Radio Frequency Systems), Rivada Networks, RKTPL (RK Telesystem Private Limited), Rohde & Schwarz, Ruckus Networks, RuggON Corporation, Saankhya Labs, SAC Wireless, Safari Telecom, Samsung, Sanjole, SBA Communications Corporation, SDG&E (San Diego Gas & Electric) Company, Select Spectrum, Sempra Energy, Seowon Intech, Sequans Communications, Sercomm Corporation, SGS, Shanghai Smawave Technology, Sharp Corporation, Siemens, Sierra Wireless, Sivers IMA, Smart City Networks, SOLiD, Sonim Technologies, Sony Corporation, Sony Mobile Communications, Southern Company, Southern Linc, Spectrum Effect, Spirent Communications, Sporton International, SQUAN, SSC (Shared Spectrum Company), Star Solutions, STEP CG, STL (Sterlite Technologies Ltd), Strata Worldwide, Sunwave Communications, SureSite Consulting Group, Suzhou Aquila Solutions (Aquila Wireless), Syniverse Technologies, T&W (Shenzhen Gongjin Electronics), Tait Communications, Tango Networks, Taoglas, Teal Communications, Tecore Networks, Telewave, Teleworld Solutions, Telit Communications, Telrad Networks, Telsasoft, TESSCO Technologies, ThinkRF, Tilson, Times Square Alliance, TLC Solutions, Transit Wireless, TÜV SÜD, U.S. FCC (Federal Communications Commission), U.S. NTIA (National Telecommunications and Information Administration), Ubicquia, UCSB (University of California, Santa Barbara), UL, Unizyx Holding Corporation, Valid8, Vapor IO, Ventev, Verizon Communications, Vertical Bridge, Verveba Telecom, Viavi Solutions, Virtual Network Communications, Vivo, Wave Wireless, Wavesight, Westell Technologies, WIA (Wireless Infrastructure Association), Widelity, Wilson Electronics, Wilus, WIN Connectivity (Wireless Information Networks), Winncom Technologies, WInnForum (Wireless Innovation Forum), Wireless Telecom Group, WISPA (Wireless Internet Service Providers Association), WNC (Wistron NeWeb Corporation), Wytec International, Zebra Technologies, ZenFi Networks, Zinwave, Zmtel (Shanghai Zhongmi Communication Technology), Zyxel Communications.

About Us: ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.

Contact:

Ganesh Pardeshi

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+1-888-391-5441

[email protected]

Connect With Us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReportsnReports/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

SOURCE ReportsnReports