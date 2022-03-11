LTV SaaS Growth Fund announces Matthew Anderson as Chief Executive Officer of Fund VII

WILMINGTON, Del., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LTV SaaS Growth Fund, the world's leading dedicated small- and mid-cap SaaS investment vehicle, today announced Matthew Anderson as the new CEO of Fund VII.

Anderson brings a wealth of expertise to this role, having served in senior leadership roles for Adobe, GroupM, Mindshare, and Learfield IMG College. A seasoned executive, Anderson's leadership experience includes developing and scaling global data-led businesses in media, ad tech, and sports marketing. A recognized industry leader and trusted brand adviser Anderson has led the investment in SaaS technology, data and real-time media for premier global brands, including industry leaders in CPG, automotive, financial services, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, and other verticals.

"We are delighted to have Matthew join LTV SaaS Growth Fund as the CEO of Fund VII to take over from our interim CEO," General Partner Ismael Wrixen commented. "His extensive experience with partner development, strategic planning, and business operations will be a tremendous asset as we continue to drive above-market returns for our valued investors."

"I am thrilled to join LTV SaaS Growth Fund VII given the tremendous potential it promises our customers, investors, employees, and partners," said Matthew Anderson. "Newor Media, Quetext, and our wider portfolio of leading ad-tech and SaaS platforms collectively represent a commitment to creating value for our customers through technology that empowers them to profitably scale their businesses while enhancing online consumer experiences. I look forward to working with our individual companies as we raise the bar and accelerate into our next phase of growth."

As Managing Partner, Head of Programmatic North America, Anderson founded and led GroupM Connect in North America, a business he grew to more than $350 million within four years. In his role, Mr. Anderson set the vision and business strategy while leading sales and overseeing a global expansion of operations. Anderson forged and managed relationships with emerging and leading SaaS platforms, including Amazon, Google, The Trade Desk, Adobe, and others. At Adobe Ad Cloud, Anderson served as the Global Head of Agency, where he scaled Adobe's agency DSP business to more than $220 million in ARR while leading strategy, sales, service, and operations.

About LTV SaaS Growth Fund

LTV SaaS Growth Fund is a U.S. investment fund focused on small- and mid-cap SaaS and software investments in privately held businesses. It specializes in mid-and long-term investments, targeting triple-digit returns on investments of 5 years and above. LTV SaaS Growth Fund has exclusive access to the world's largest database of private acquisition data for SaaS businesses in the $1MM – $50MM range, providing a significant strategic advantage to its valued investors.

PRESS CONTACT

NAME

Public Representative

WEBSITE

https://ltv.fund/

SOURCE LTV SaaS Growth Fund