Lubelife Soars to over 100,000 Reviews on Amazon

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- # LubeLife , a top selling personal lubricant brand, is delighted to announce that it has reached over 100,000 ratings and reviews. This is an historic milestone for the Valencia, California based brand, which is a subsidiary of CC Wellness.

#LubeLife is known for its long-lasting, great-tasting, all-natural personal lubricants that help bring excitement and adventure to their consumers. To give perspective to this achievement, #LubeLife's 100,000 ratings is more than three times its nearest competitor on the e-commerce platform.

#LubeLife currently offers 14 different products including 11 different lubricants, a variety pack, and 2 toy cleaners. The company's most popular line is its water based personal lubricants that are made in the USA with all-natural ingredients.

According to Tara Merkle, Senior Director of Marketing at #LubeLife, the company's success can be traced to a time-honored business practice: listening and responding to your customer base. These days, people in search of adding some excitement into their bedrooms want all-natural products, honest information and a company that speaks to them.

"We offer lubricants ranging from silky-smooth water-based to 100% edible, fun flavors. All of our products are made with natural ingredients, are safe to use, and are easy to clean which makes this a brand for everyone," Merkle said when asked why #LubeLife has attracted such a large and loyal following. "As a brand, we truly encourage and value consumer feedback. We thoroughly read each review we receive and have made changes to our formulation and packaging as a result. We offer free samples so consumers can try before they buy, as well as a 100% satisfaction guarantee because we prioritize the happiness of our consumers and their limitless adventure."

#LubeLife has backed up its high-quality products with a hugely successful social media campaign that has helped it form real relationships with its customers. The company has cultivated a modern, socially conscious and irreverent image online with articles and videos that talk about the most daring of sexual topics, but always in a fun, approachable and friendly way. Their blog features articles on topics like "The Pros and Cons of Shower Sex," and "Let's Find the Best Eco-Friendly Condoms, Lubes and Sex Toys."

For Pride Month the company put out a post entitled, "How to Have More Fun In the Bedroom, LBGTQ Pride Edition." They also partnered with Campus Pride, a non-profit organization that advocates for LBGTQ issues on college campuses. In a statement #LubeLife said, "Both #LubeLife and Campus Pride envision campuses and a society free of anti-LGBT prejudice, bigotry and hate."

Even their packaging promotes a sense of fun. "Lick me till ice scream—you're welcome," shouts a bold headline at the top of the Mint Chocolate Chip flavored lube package. The strawberry lube is no less audacious; "Lick them straws, bang them berries."

The company is so tuned in to its customers that it even responded to several requests for industrial sized containers of their personal lube. Now customers can actually buy 55 gallon and 275 gallon drums of #LubeLife directly on Amazon. Why, you might ask, would anyone need such a massive amount of personal lubricant?

"The 275 Gallon drum was originally created as a Meme but when we received a few orders from Youtuber's/ Tiktok'ers who wanted to dump it in a pool and declare lube Olympics in their backyards, we decided to produce it," Merkle said.

That's a perfect example of a successful company listening to its customers and engaging them with their sense of fun. It also helps explain why #LubeLife is the #1 consumer-rated personal lubricant brand on Amazon*.

"LubeLife is all about limitless adventure," Merkle said.

* Based on number of 5 star-reviews in sexual lubricants on Amazon as of 07.29.21

ABOUT #LUBELIFE

*# LubeLife is the leading personal lubricant brand, and a subsidiary of CC Wellness. Formulated using pure ingredients for a natural feel and completely free of parabens, glycerin, silicone and oil, #LubeLife's lubricants offer easy cleanup, washing off easily with water. The company produces all of its products in its state-of-the-art facility in Valencia, California. #LubeLife products are available at lubelife.com, Walmart.com, various Spencer stores, as well as on Amazon.com where it is the number one selling sexual lubricant brand with over 100,000 ratings.

ABOUT CC WELLNESS

CC Wellness is a pharmaceutical company based in Valencia, CA that is dedicated to improving people's lives by delivering personal care and intimate wellness products made in a socially responsible manner with science-based innovation and world-class manufacturing. The company specializes in the development of cosmetics, OTC, organic and Class 2 medical devices. #LubeLife, one of the company's brands, is a best seller in the personal lubricant category. The company also owns Muse Health, a hand sanitizer line, which is filling the increasing demand for affordable and easily accessible hand sanitizers.

SOURCE #LubeLife

Related Links

https://www.lubelife.com/

