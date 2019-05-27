Lubricants in the Global Plastic Processing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast for lubricants in the global plastic processing market to 2023 by lubricant type (paraffin/mineral oil, metallic stearates, petroleum/polyolefin wax, fatty amides, esters/acids/alcohols, and others), polymer type (polyvinyl chloride [PVC], polyolefin [PO], engineering plastics, and other plastics), product type (internal lubricants and external lubricants), end use industry (construction, packaging, consumer goods, automotive, others), and region



The future of lubricants in the global plastic processing market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, packaging, consumer goods, and automotive industries. Lubricants in the global plastic processing market are expected to reach an estimated $5.3 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for plastics in various end use markets, including construction, packaging, consumer goods, and automotive and increased demand for lubricants to reduce frictional forces and to improve processing & productivity of plastics manufacturing.



An emerging trend that has a direct impact on the dynamics for lubricants in the global plastic processing industry is the use of renewable raw materials for manufacturing of lubricants.



The study includes the market size for lubricants in the global plastic processing market and forecast for lubricants in the global plastic processing market through 2023, segmented by lubricant type, polymer type, product type, end use industry, and region as follows:



Lubricants in the Global Plastic Processing Market by Lubricant Type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

Paraffin/Mineral Oil Metallic Stearates Petroleum/Polyolefin Wax Fatty Amides Esters/Acids/Alcohols Other Lubricants



Lubricants in the Global Plastic Processing Market by Polymer Type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyolefin (PO) Engineering Plastics Other Plastics



Lubricants in the Global Plastic Processing Market by End Use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

Construction Packaging Consumer Goods Automotive Others



Lubricants in the Global Plastic Processing Market by Product Type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

Internal Lubricants External Lubricants



Lubricants in the Global Plastic Processing Market by Region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

North America US Canada Mexico Europe Eastern Europe Western Europe Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan The Rest of the World



Some of the lubricants companies in the global plastic processing market profiled in this report include Baerlocher, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Clariant, PMC Biogenix, BASF SE, Peter Greven, Faci, FERRO-PLAST, and Exxon Mobil are among the major suppliers of lubricants.



The analyst forecasts that metallic stearates will remain the largest market due to their wide usage as internal and external lubricants in PVC and other plastic processing industries. The analyst predicts that paraffin/mineral oil will witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing consumption of paraffin as an external lubricant and secondary plasticizer in PVC processing.



Within lubricants in the global plastic processing market, PVC will remain the largest polymer by value and volume due to the increasing demand for PVC in various applications such as, pipes, packaging, wire & cable, flooring, roofing, building materials, consumer goods, healthcare, and automotive parts.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for plastics in construction, packaging, and automotive industries.



Some of the features of "Lubricants in the Global Plastic Processing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Lubricants in the global plastic processing market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) and shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Lubricants in the global plastic processing market size by lubricant type, polymer type, product type, end use industry in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Lubricants in the global plastic processing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of lubricants in the global plastic processing market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of lubricants in the global plastic processing market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for lubricants in the global plastic market by lubricant type (paraffin/mineral oil, metallic stearates, petroleum/polyolefin wax, fatty amides, esters/acids/alcohols, and others), polymer type (polyvinyl chloride [PVC], polyolefin [PO], engineering plastics, and other plastics), product type (internal lubricants and external lubricants), end use industry (construction, packaging, consumer goods, automotive, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of lubricants in the global plastic processing market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to lubricants in the global plastic processing market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends of lubricants in the global plastic processing market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers of lubricants in the global plastic processing market?

Q.8 What are the new developments of lubricants in the global plastic processing market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players of lubricants in the global plastic processing market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes of lubricants in the global plastic processing area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years of lubricants in the global plastic processing market?



