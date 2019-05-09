Lubrizol Installs Epson ColorWorks On-Demand Color Label Printers for Industrial Strength GHS Label Printing

"As an industry leader, it was important that the solution we installed in our facilities would help us comply with GHS labeling initiatives and mandates, and would not disrupt our workflow," said Mike Vaughn, corporate vice president operations, Lubrizol Corporation. "We selected the Epson ColorWorks C831 because it is easy to use, efficient, and adaptable, as well as creates quality color labels that can endure the harshest conditions and environments."

The Epson ColorWorks C831 industrial-strength inkjet label printer is ideal for GHS large format drum and chemical labels and more. It combines all the benefits of a rugged color inkjet printer with the accuracy of an 8-pin tractor feeder and was the first inkjet printing solution that has been BS5609 certified1, one of the most common benchmarks for certifying durability. The printer supports a wide variety of media types and sizes and features print speeds up to 16.5 pages per minute, printable areas up to 8.25"x22", precise label feeding to reduce jamming, and high-density barcode printing, all at a lower cost than color thermal transfer or color laser printers. The Epson ColorWorks C831 also helps to enhance workflow by eliminating the need to manage pre-printed label stock.

A key factor in Lubrizol's selection was the recent introduction of new media types from Avery Dennison and UPM Raflatac:

UPM Raflatac – BS5609 Section 2 passed – Section 3 testing in progress

PN: SY581H - 3.6 mil Polyjet Matte white RH25 3.2 mil Hi-white Kraft

Avery Dennison – BS5609 Section 2 & 3 passed – Fully Approved

– BS5609 Section 2 & 3 passed – Fully Approved PN: 79724 - Fasson® 3.5 Mil Matte WH SYN Paper WB IJ / S4600 / 50#SCK

These new materials from Avery Dennison and UPM Raflatac meet the tough BS5609 requirements, while delivering a brighter whiter face stock and lower operating costs. "Our decision to explore Epson's offerings and install their printing solutions have not only increased efficiency in our facilities, but we also anticipate seeing a reduction on the total cost of ownership in 2018," said Matt Brancatelli, indirect procurement manager, Lubrizol Corporation. "Not only do the printers work every time, but we're saving money on labels and ink in the long run."

"My advice to other companies is to evaluate the digital printing option," continued Vaughn. "The Epson ColorWorks is a really viable option that is cost effective and allows you to meet the increasing demands from complexity and regulatory issues, as well as your own customer expectations. Without this solution, we wouldn't be able to do that."

"With the increase in complexity surrounding GHS labels and the ever-growing demand for private labeling products, we knew this on-demand color solution would fulfill their labeling needs," said Andy Scherz, product manager, ColorWorks, Epson America, Inc. "The ColorWorks C831 printer is a simple solution that enhances workflow and helps reduce errors, allowing companies like Lubrizol in the chemical space to produce quality labels that meet legally mandated requirements at an affordable cost."

For additional information about Epson's complete line of label printing solutions, visit www.epson.com/colorworks.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson announced on May 8, 2012 to have met BS5609 standards, making it the first BS5609 certified inkjet solution using color inkjet printing technology

