Luby's Inc. Retains JLL To Assist In The Orderly Sale Of Its Real Estate Holdings

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luby's. Inc. ("Luby's" or the "Company") (NYSE: LUB), announced that, at the initiation of the Special Committee of the Board of Directors, the Company has retained JLL (NYSE: JLL) to assist it in the orderly sale of the Company's real estate holdings as part of its previously announced sale of operating divisions and assets, including real estate assets. The Company currently operates 60 Luby's Cafeteria restaurants and 24 Fuddruckers restaurants.

The Company has proposed a plan of liquidation and dissolution (the "Plan") to maximize stockholder value. Under the Plan, the sale of the Company's assets would be followed by payment of liabilities and subsequent distribution of net proceeds to the Company's stockholders. Afterwards, the Plan calls for the Company to be dissolved.

The Company previously filed with the SEC a proxy statement regarding, among other things, the Company seeking approval of the Plan by stockholders. The Company has scheduled a stockholders meeting to approve the Plan on November 17, 2020.

The Special Committee noted that the hiring of JLL to assist the Company in marketing and selling its real estate holdings is the next logical step in executing the Plan and to help facilitate obtaining the highest values on the best terms for the real estate holdings of the Company, all in an effort to maximize stockholder value.

About Luby's

Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) operates two core restaurant brands: Luby's Cafeterias and Fuddruckers. Luby's is also the franchisor for the Fuddruckers restaurant brand. In addition, through its Luby's Culinary Contract Services business segment, Luby's provides food service management to sites consisting of healthcare, corporate dining locations, sports stadiums, and sales through retail grocery stores.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $18.0 billion in 2019, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 92,000 as of September 30, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

