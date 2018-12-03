Lucas Aloisi becomes the new Owner of Brightway Insurance Agency in Parkland, Fla.

PARKLAND, Fla., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida native and University of Miami graduate, Lucas Aloisi, is the new Owner of the Brightway Insurance Agency located in Parkland, Fla. Brightway is one of the largest property/casualty agencies in the United States with locations in 21 states.

"The brand recognition and reputation that Brightway has in Florida provides a lot of value to our communities," said Aloisi. "Owning my own Agency through Brightway and offering a wide variety of insurance brands and options helps ensure my customers receive top notch service."

Born and raised in South Florida, Aloisi graduated from Boca Raton High School in Boca Raton, Fla., and earned a bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Miami in Miami, Fla. He comes to Brightway from MassMutual, where he worked in the financial planning and insurance industry for the past two years and learned what it takes to build a sustainable, long-term business centered on relationships and serving others. He was one of the agency's youngest individuals to ever qualify for Leader's Club among other awards while consistently being the top Producer among his peers. Aloisi enjoys exercising, spending time with family and friends, attending church and learning about investments. As a Brightway Agency Owner, he looks forward to building a family business that helps his community.

"Lucas Aloisi brings experience and knowledge of the financial and insurance industries to Brightway that will benefit his customers as he helps them understand the big picture of how insurance plays an important role in planning for their financial futures," said Brightway President, Talman Howard. "We have an army of insurance professionals standing behind him to provide world-class service to his customers and resources to help him grow his business."

Brightway Agency Owners enjoy comprehensive business support including customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other insurance agencies three-to-one.*

Brightway, The Aloisi Agency is located at 6600 Parkside Drive, Unit 6680 in Parkland, Fla. (at the intersection of Parkside Drive and Holmberg Road). The Agency offers customized Home, Condo, Renters, Auto, Flood, RV, Motorcycle, Boat, Life and Umbrella insurance policies from numerous insurance brands including American Colonial, Bankers, Burns and Wilcox, Foremost, Johnson & Johnson, National General, Nationwide, Olympus, Progressive, Safeco and Travelers. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (EST).

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent stores throughout the country. With more than $556 million in annualized written premium, the company is one of the largest personal lines agencies in the United States. Brightway provides its franchise owners with access to more insurance companies than any other agency, along with a comprehensive system of support that frees them up to focus on customizing policies that meet their customers' needs.

Brightway began franchising operations in 2008 and has since grown to more than 800 people in 21 states serving customers in all 50 states. Forbes has recognized the company as America's No. 1 Franchise to Buy. Additionally, the company was named a top franchise three years in a row by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the fastest-growing private companies in America nine consecutive years by Inc. 5000.

For more information about Brightway, The Aloisi Agency, visit BrightwayAloisi.com or call 954-800-8300. Learn more about franchise opportunities with Brightway at BrightwayDifference.com.

