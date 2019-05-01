Lucas Magnin answers the most urgent questions of the current faith in his book Cristianismo y Posmodernidad (Christianity and Postmodernism), Editorial CLIE

This is a book for seekers, for restless spirits and for new generations who do not want to close their eyes to an increasingly complex reality. Is it possible that the millenarian Christian faith can dialogue with the urgency of postmodernism? Is there common ground or is there only defeat? In what ways are the message and life of Christ still relevant in the midst of a society that no longer believes in absolutes?

Lucas Magnin was born in Argentina in 1985. He is an unusual voice in the field of theology, and this for two reasons. In the first place, for his education: he has a degree in Modern Literature (Univ. Nac. De Córdoba, Argentina), a Master in Theology (Univ. Nac. de Costa Rica) and a Laurea in Communication (Univ. Of Siena, Italy) . Secondly, because of his pursuits: for years he has searched for an honest dialogue between faith, art, culture and academia. As a singer-songwriter, Lucas has published two albums: Innocence and Experience. He has also shared the stage with international artists such as Eros Ramazzotti , Il Divo , Ricardo Montaner , Luis Fonsi and David Bisbal . As a writer, he has published numerous articles, poems and stories in anthologies and academic journals, in addition to the books Fervores y vestigios and Arte y fe. This journey takes him today to present his third book: Christianity and Postmodernity.

Speaking about the reason and necessity of his book, Magnin mentions: "The great truths and projects that gave coherence and meaning to the world for centuries are falling apart. We live in an era of frantic changes that puts novelty above equilibrium. It seems that the Christian faith has little to offer this world in crisis; the message of Jesus of Nazareth, glorified and bastardized for two millennia, must find new meanings and ways to respond to globalization, cultural relativism, the omnipresence of new technologies, widespread mistrust in institutions and the diversity of family models and State."

In Christianity and Postmodernism, Magnin raises a very clear challenge: if someone wants to continue bearing the name of "Christian", he must rebel against everything that creeps into his faith and distances him from following Christ ... that is the rebellion of the saints . The world has changed a lot but the message that Jesus spoke 2000 years ago is still valid in these convulsive times. Christianity and Postmodernism reminds the reader that not conforming or giving up is for today's Christian, as it was for the first Christians, an act of true rebellion.

Cristianismo y Posmodernidad (Christianity and Postmodernism), by Lucas Magnin (ISBN 9788482677019), is available in the best Christian bookstores and online stores worldwide. For more information on where to buy and to download a chapter of the book for free, visit:www.larebeliondelossantos.com

About Editorial CLIE:

With more than 2,500 titles published, Editorial CLIE is, by volume of titles, the largest publisher in the world of Christian books in Spanish. The mission of CLIE is to provide texts of research and biblical study to the Christian community, especially in the academic area: reference works, biblical dictionaries, concordances, Hebrew and Greek interlinear texts, hermeneutics, patristics, history, theology and Christian philosophy. CLIE books are widely distributed in Christian bookstores around the world, with special emphasis on the Americas and Spain. For more information visit: clie.es

About HarperCollins Christian Publishing:

HarperCollins Christian Publishing, the world leader in the publication of Bibles and Christian communication, has the mission to inspire the world and meet the needs of people with content that promotes biblical principles and honors Jesus Christ. This content includes Bibles, books, curricula and academic and digital resources. The company's products are sold worldwide, in approximately 200 different languages. For more information, visit harpercollinschristian.com

