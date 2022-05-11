Lucas Oil Kicks Off Registration for 14th Annual Eric Medlen Memorial Golf Tournament on September 1, 2022

The event kicks off at 8:30 AM with registration, breakfast, a putting contest, silent auction and team photos. Play begins at 9:30 AM with a shotgun start and wraps up with lunch, cocktails and awards. In addition to golf opportunities, there are also several sponsorship options available for companies and individuals to show their support to the tournament and children's hospital. This year's goal is to raise $150,000 and bring the total donations from the tournament to $1 million.

"We are truly grateful to be hosting the 14th Annual Eric Medlen Memorial Golf Tournament. Throughout the years, our mission has remained the same - to honor Eric by helping the children at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent," said Katie Lucas, Vice President of Strategy and Philanthropy at Lucas Oil. "The generosity and support shown by our friends, partners and corporate sponsors is overwhelming and really shows us how impactful this event has become. We hope to surpass one million dollars in total donations to PMCH this year, and together, celebrate Eric's memory and legacy."

Since 2009, the memorial event has donated over $850,000 to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital (PMCH). And thanks to generous patrons, donations have been used to fund new facilities like the St. Vincent House, a pediatric MRI Suite, a teaching classroom, and a state-of-the-art pediatric neurology unit.

To register for the tournament or view available sponsorships, please visit www.EricMedlenMemorial.com or contact Sam James at [email protected] or 317-779-1025.

About Lucas Oil

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing the best lubricants and additives available anywhere. Lucas Oil offers the most diversified range of innovative engine oil, gear oil and additive products refined by years of specialized research, development and testing. The company's high performance engine oils and gear oils are widely recognized as best-in-class in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces. In total, Lucas Oil boasts more than 300 premium products, representing the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries.

Lucas Oil's commitment to motorsports includes long standing support for high profile regional and national racing series, and the distribution of exclusive motorsports content from across the globe via MAVTV, a Lucas Oil owned and operated television network. The company also serves as the exclusive oil and lubricant partner of Monster Jam®, the Dallas Cowboys, the Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium. For more information, please visit www.LucasOil.com .

About Peyton Manning Children's Hospital

Since 2003, Peyton Manning Children's Hospital has operated as a full-service pediatric care network inside Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, specializing in the unique needs of children and their families. Today, the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital includes 48 private inpatient beds, 23 Pediatric Intensive Care Unit beds, 17-bed dedicated Pediatric Emergency Departments and the largest Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in the state of Indiana.

