Lucchese Bootmaker Partners With Universal Music Group Nashville And JW Marriott To Open Record Shop Concept Store

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucchese Bootmaker, headquartered in El Paso, Texas, is celebrating its 135th anniversary this year and is expanding its footprint in Nashville during CMA Awards week and throughout the holiday season. The Lucchese Record Shop, a limited time only pop-up shop on the corner of 8th Avenue and Clark Place, is featuring handmade boots by Lucchese, records and merchandise from Universal Music Group Nashville artists, and live entertainment. The store is attached to the brand new JW Marriott Hotel and will be a gathering place for tourists and locals alike now through the rest of 2018. An indoor stage will feature free live music every Thursday – Sunday from 12­ – 8 p.m. with the world-renowned Shiner beer, brewed by Spoetzl, available for additional Texas flavor.

"Creating this concept alongside an iconic brand like Lucchese is a privilege," said Brad Turcotte, VP Marketing for Universal Music Group Nashville. "Lucchese has supported our artists for decades, so joining forces only seemed natural."

"Lucchese has always considered Nashville like home," said Lucchese President Doug Kindy. "We've been coming here years before our Gulch Store opened in 2011 and have always enjoyed a great relationship with UMG and all of their artists."

The Lucchese Record Shop is open now through December 2018 from Thursdays through Sundays, and Lucchese's permanent Nashville store is located in The Gulch at 503 12th Avenue South. Follow the shop @luccheserecordshop.

ABOUT LUCCHESE Texas-based Lucchese is a legendary bootmaker and iconic brand of the American West. Applying the same craftsmanship principles and techniques since 1883, Lucchese artisans use only the finest leathers, preeminent materials and a proprietary twisted cone last to construct boots of unrivaled quality, fit, comfort and style.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE Universal Music Group Nashville consists of Capitol Records Nashville, EMI Records Nashville, MCA Nashville and Mercury Nashville. Reading like a "who's who" of Music Row, the combined rosters include Adam Hambrick, Alan Jackson, Billy Currington, Brandon Lay, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Caylee Hammack, CB30, Chris Stapleton, Clare Dunn, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Gary Allan, George Strait, Jon Langston, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Josh Turner, Kacey Musgraves, Kassi Ashton, Keith Urban, Kip Moore, Lauren Alaina, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Maddie & Tae, Mickey Guyton, Sam Hunt, Shania Twain, Travis Denning, Tyminski and Vince Gill. Find out more at: http://www.umgnashville.com/

