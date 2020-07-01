Lucena Research Partners With Benzinga Over Newsfeed Sentiment Analysis

ATLANTA, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucena Research, a leading provider of investment decision support technology, announced today that it has partnered with Benzinga over the integration of its real-time newswires and advanced analytics software in Lucena's AI platform QuantDesk(r).

In bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, Benzinga comes as a holistic solution for high-quality, low-cost, timely content. Its core product portfolio consists of institutional-grade newswires, analytics software, and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence. In an effort to help investors achieve their next stage of growth, Benzinga also hosts in-person thought leadership, networking, and educational events.

As part of the development, QuantDesk(r), Lucena's flagship research platform, will incorporate Benzinga's data into its existing array of fundamental, technical, global macro, and alternative data indicators in order to derive statistical price forecasts and predictive models.

"The partnership is a reflection of our commitment to democratizing access to financial information," said Eric Witschen, Head of Data and Analytics at Benzinga. "Benzinga's real-time news stream and data analytics provide traders the edge they need to outperform markets. In combination with Lucena's algorithms, users will be able to derive further insight from Benzinga content, and improve longer-term performance."

A pioneer in machine-learning technology, Lucena Research provides an innovative approach to trend forecasting, portfolio optimization, event analysis, and hedging techniques. QuantDesk™, its flagship product, incorporates over 950 fundamental, technical, and proprietary time series indicators to exploit market opportunities with precision and scientifically validate and assess investment decisions. By perpetually self-adjusting its predictive models, QuantDesk enables hedge funds, portfolio managers and wealth advisors of all sizes to backtest investment hypotheses and leverage quantitative research of fundamental, technical and proprietary data for various investment strategies.

"Lucena is committed to working-hand-in-hand with independent proprietary data providers like Benzinga and to give our clients the most comprehensive and meaningful data they can use to capitalize on investment opportunities when they become available," said Erez Katz, Co-Founder, and CEO of Lucena. "We believe that a successful quantitative-based investment strategy must include both quality data, such as Benzinga's, coupled with computational technology that helps clients extract meaningful and actionable alpha from that data. I am confident that this approach in conjunction with sound investment practices will yield the best investment results."

Read more about Benzinga's news and data APIs at cloud.benzinga.com and learn about Lucena Research at lucenaresearch.com .

About Lucena Research

Lucena Research is a leading provider of decision support technology for investment professionals including hedge funds and wealth advisors. Lucena delivers quantitative analysis and statistical machine learning solutions that enable our customers to exploit market opportunities and reduce risk in their portfolios.

QuantDesk™, Lucena's flagship product, provides advanced, yet affordable, subscription-based portfolio optimization tools designed to scientifically validate and augment our clients' investment strategies. The product includes five portfolio management modules - Price Forecaster, Portfolio Optimizer, Hedge Finder, Event Analyzer and Back Tester. Lucena also provides quantitative analysis consulting services to integrate proprietary Machine Learning investment algorithms with our clients' existing workflows. Headquartered in Atlanta GA, Lucena supports a wide range of investment professionals worldwide. To learn more about Lucena, please visit http://www.lucenaresearch.com or email us at: [email protected].

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is the largest vendor of financial news and data to North American financial institutions. Its financial APIs have helped a number of brokerages, educational platforms, and paper trading organizations provide their users with state of the art market coverage.

Benzinga covers all securities throughout the US markets, along with a plethora of companies in foreign markets. To see Benzinga's menu of APIs, check out cloud.benzinga.com .

SOURCE Benzinga

Related Links

www.benzingapro.com

