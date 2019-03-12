Lucence Diagnostics to Develop AI Tools for Liver Cancer Treatment

Lucence will be working with Olivier Gevaert, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Biomedical Informatics) and of Biomedical Data Science at the Stanford University School of Medicine. Having developed LiquidHALLMARK ® , the world's first liquid biopsy next-generation sequencing test that analyzes the DNA of cancer-causing mutations and viruses, Lucence will contribute its genomics expertise and proprietary sequencing technology to this project.

Liver cancer is the second leading cause of avoidable cancer deaths globally[1], and hepatitis viruses contribute to the bulk of this disease. The incidence rate of liver cancer is also rising faster than any other cancer in both men and women in the United States[2]. The best chance of cure is surgery, and good characterization of the extent and type of the disease is critical for surgical planning. Imaging tests such as ultrasound, computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) play a crucial role in the visualization of liver tumors. Fusing imaging data with sequencing data that includes both cancer mutations and viral DNA will create a unique opportunity for AI-based approaches to advance liver cancer care.

This project will evaluate a dataset of over 5,000 patients to identify image changes and patterns that are linked to diagnostic and treatment outcomes in liver cancer.

"Lucence is excited to advance the field of medical imaging to guide liver cancer treatment. This is important because liver cancer is a major global threat, and is the only cancer rising in incidence and deaths in the United States. By combining radiology with our proprietary sequencing technology and track record in liver cancer data modelling, our AI algorithms will assist physicians in making better treatment decisions,'' said Dr Min-Han Tan, Founder and CEO of Lucence Diagnostics.

About Lucence Diagnostics

Lucence Diagnostics is a genomic medicine company founded to fulfil its vision of a world without avoidable cancer deaths. The company invents non-invasive blood tests that improve cancer detection and treatment selection. Lucence targets the most common cancers in Asia using its proprietary technology and AI platform. Lucence is headquartered in Singapore with offices in San Francisco and Hong Kong. Its services are delivered worldwide through an accredited central laboratory. For more information, please visit www.lucencedx.com.

[1] Journal of Global Oncology, 2018, DOI: 10.1200/JGO.17.00190. [2] CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, 2019, DOI: 10.3322/caac.21551.

