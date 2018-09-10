Lucens Group Recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucens Group ("Lucens"), www.lucensgrp.com, the industry-leading disability insurance technology services company, today announced recognition by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States[1]. The success of Lucens is owed to rising interest by insurance carriers and claimants in simplifying various aspects of the claims process and enhancing the overall claimant experience.

The Inc. 5000 is a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The top-ranking organizations provide a unique look at the most successful businesses within the American economy's most dynamic business sectors. Through its partnership with insurance carriers, Lucens has seen claimant usage of the company's platform rise more than 450% over the past three years, driving revenue gains of 695% as insurance carriers nationwide leverage the unique technology platform to validate disability benefits and assist claimants in the settlement facilitation process.

Unlike traditional vendors in the space, Lucens' Benefit Validation Service automates the process, providing carriers and claimants with confidence in knowing that the Social Security offsets are accurate. Regarding cumbersome and resource intensive settlement facilitation processes, Lucens further streamlines the historically complicated and time-consuming process through its unique platform. Lucens delivers a simple, automated solution for all parties that balances technology with human interaction – expediting accurate processing without delay.

"Lucens' insurance technology solutions deliver new levels of clarity and simplicity for both insurance carriers and claimants, making the disability insurance experience more accessible and transparent for everyone involved," said Brett A. Albren, CEO, Lucens Group. "Inclusion in the Inc. 5000 is a testament to our entire team of dedicated professionals, helping make Lucens Group the technology innovator it is today."

Lucens leadership includes CEO Brett A. Albren, Esq. whose 20 years of executive, legal, and insurance experience support his vision for enhancing the user experience and building strong customer partnerships. Cliff Jefferson, formerly with MetLife, Prudential, Unum, and Paul Revere, holds the post of President and COO. Cliff is focused on taking the company's insurance automation platform to the next level, leveraging decades of expertise in long-term disability, claim operations, and strategic planning. Overseeing sales, account management, and corporate strategy is Mike Megna, VP, Business Development and Strategy who leverages a decade of experience in working with insurance carriers and claimants.

Inc. Magazine has been ranking the top 5000 fastest-growing private companies since 1982. Earning a spot on this list is a milestone achievement. The list represents risk-takers and entrepreneurs that build great organizations from the ground up, an uncommon feat. According to Inc.com, this year's fastest-growing companies in America are a force, notching collective revenue of more than $206.2 billion in 2017 and three-year revenue growth rates that reach 75,661 percent. To learn more, view the 2018 Inc. 5000 List.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. View the Lucens Group Inc. 5000 ranking at https://www.inc.com/profile/lucens-group.

About Lucens Group



Lucens Group is the leading technology services company providing innovative solutions to the disability insurance industry. As a privately-owned, independent company, Lucens Group builds a bridge between people receiving disability benefits and the insurance companies providing those benefits. With unique disability insurance service offerings, such as benefit validation and settlement facilitation, Lucens Group is paving the way toward mutually beneficial solutions for disability insurance companies and claimants. In Latin, lucens means light. By using technology to create new ways to deliver clarity and simplicity, Inc. 5000 business leader Lucens Group makes the disability insurance experience more accessible and transparent for everyone involved. For more information about Lucens Group, please visit www.lucensgrp.com.

