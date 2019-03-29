LUCI Immers, the Future of Personal Cinema is Just Over 800% Funded Within a Week

HONG KONG, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LUCI immers is a totally new kind of head-mounted display. These portable Micro-OLED glasses are truly lightweight entertainment headset with a high-resolution display that provides a super-giant screen effect for video and multimedia when connected to a smartphone, tablet or laptop. The smartglasses feature 3840×1080 HD display that delivers a screen size of 1023" at a 20 m viewing distance, similar to sitting in a theater. Native 3D effects and 3DoF (three degrees of freedom) motion, eliminates ghosting and screen door effects which are common with other displays. With LUCI, movies, games and streaming content become an impressive, immersive experience.

LUCI

Unlike other personal video headsets on the market that are bulky and expensive, LUCI is made with portability, travel and comfort in mind. They are ergonomically designed with a curved shaped and nanotech cotton cushions. They are very lightweight at 180g and are comfortable to wear for longer viewing sessions.

Robert Scoble, Chief Strategy Officer at Infinite Retina tried LUCI immers last week. When he put it on, he said:

"Right around the time you realize just how beautiful the screens are a movie starts playing, and immediately your mind buys into the belief that you are in a movie cinema. Oh, wait, I have a device on my face and am actually sitting in a coffee shop in Campbell, CA, near where I live.

"What do I have to do to keep these?" They are that satisfying. Unfortunately, they immediately answered 'you can buy a pair' and took them back. Darn it."

LUCI can be worn over eyeglasses for convenience and uses a clever modular design that gives users three options for wearing glasses only, adding the headband, and adding the crown. This unique design makes the headset particularly useful for travel as the glasses only mode provides a lightweight solution for personal theatre that is not much larger than a traditional pair of sunglasses.

Designed to tether to mobile devices, LUCI uses the latest USB-C connection to connect to laptops, smartphones, and tablets, and gaming devices such as XBOX, PS4, Switch and others can use an HDMI cable. LUCI was made to provide a better experience for streaming media and also includes an APP with exclusive content in 2D, 3D, 4K, 8K and 360°.

The impressive LUCI immers wearables are a logical next step in immersive personal entertainment. They are the most portable and comfortable wearable on the market and deliver an unparalleled big-screen experience anytime and anywhere.

LUCI immers is available now on Indiegogo with special pricing for early adopters. To learn more visit the campaign website.

