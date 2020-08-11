Lucid Air Sets a New Standard for Electric Vehicles with an Estimated EPA Range of 517 Miles on a Single Charge

"I'm delighted that the Lucid Air has been independently verified by FEV to achieve an estimated EPA range of 517 miles, and that this landmark in the history of EV development has been achieved entirely through Lucid's in-house technology," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid Motors. "I believe that our 900-volt architecture, our race proven battery packs, miniaturized motors and power electronics, integrated transmission systems, aerodynamics, chassis and thermal systems, software, and overall system efficiency has now reached a stage where it collectively sets a new standard and delivers a host of 'world's firsts.'"

Independent Verification of New Range Record

FEV is a leading independent, international engineering service provider of vehicle and powertrain development for hardware and software, with service offerings that include range certification. FEV's exhaustive verification process closely follows the official EPA standard testing procedure and has been executed for several leading vehicle manufacturers. Lucid conducted thousands of miles of real-world range testing, and FEV's results validate these endeavors.

"FEV has tested many vehicles across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, with electric vehicle development and testing as one of our core competencies," said Dean Tomazic, CTO, FEV North America, Inc. "We are impressed by the pace of progress in this area, as exemplified by our testing of the Lucid Air, and are proud to play a vital role in the development of e-mobility."

In-house Technology Optimizing Every Aspect

The FEV range estimate closely matches Lucid's computer-modeled range prediction. Lucid achieved this result through proprietary technology along with careful engineering of every aspect of the Air's performance and efficiency. Starting with the in-house development of an industry-leading drivetrain, Lucid miniaturized and integrated the Air's motors, transmission and inverter, and paired this with an ultra-high, 900+ volt architecture to achieve unmatched compactness and efficiency.

In creating the Air's battery packs, Lucid drew upon 10 years of experience and over 20 million miles of real-world testing. In addition, the expertise of Lucid's technology division, Atieva, played a large role, as it supplies battery packs for the entire field of the Formula E racing series since 2018 and continuing through 2022. The result is a battery system for Lucid Air that provides unparalleled safety, performance, and energy density in a form sculpted around the occupant cabin.

"Range and efficiency are widely recognized as the most relevant proof points by which EV technical prowess is measured. A few years ago we revealed our alpha prototypes of the Lucid Air and promised over 400 miles range; a reflection of our technology at that time. In the intervening period we have achieved a series of technological breakthroughs, culminating in an unsurpassed degree of energy efficiency. I am therefore pleased that we have consequently achieved an estimated EPA 517 miles of range today whilst also significantly reducing our battery pack's capacity, thereby reducing vehicle weight and cost, and improving interior space. Such exceptional efficiency, achieved through in-house technology, is undeniably a measure of a true EV tech company," added Rawlinson

The production version of the Lucid Air will debut in an online reveal on September 9, 2020. In addition to the vehicle's final interior and exterior designs, new details about production specifications, available configurations, and pricing information will also be shared.

About Lucid Motors

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable transportation by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, the Air will be capable of over 500 miles of range and 0-60 mph in under 2.5 seconds. Customer deliveries of the Lucid Air, which will be produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, will begin in early 2021.

