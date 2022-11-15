Lucid Green Launches Solution to Eliminate Secondary Stickering and Drive Operational Efficiencies

Cannatech leader unveils LucidRetail LITE, a simple Chrome extension which enables retailers to increase truck-to-shelf speed and reduce errors

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Green — the intelligent UPC platform transforming the entire cannabis supply chain — today announced the launch of LucidRetail LITE , a new solution and first-of-its-kind Chrome extension that makes inventory intake faster and more cost-effective by removing the need to sticker products.

Cannabis is one of the fastest-growing industries, but crippling regulatory requirements & costly inventory management threaten business viability. Additionally, the cannabis industry has not been afforded many of the tech solutions that other industries use to streamline manual processes and save time.

"LucidRetail LITE helps the cannabis industry tap into the power of tech in ways never before possible," said Lucid Green Senior Vice President and Retail Platform General Manager Rick Bashkoff. "This new solution empowers retailers to realize new time and cost savings by streamlining inventory management. LucidRetail LITE is a huge advancement in realizing our mission of building a trusted and transparent cannabis ecosystem."

LucidRetail LITE uses Lucid Green's dynamic QR codes, CaseIDs, to eliminate stickering and streamline product truck-to-shelf time. By simply scanning the CaseID on a case of products, all the individual units in that case are now available to be scanned at checkout. No further stickering required.

Additional benefits of LucidRetail LITE include:

Empowering retailers to compress the time from truck-to-shelf,

Helping inventory teams save time,

Eliminating manual labor costs,

Reducing manual errors,

Providing brands a more cost-effective way to pre-ticket products for retailers.

The only requirements are that retailers need a LucidRetail account and use Treez or Dutchie as their POS system in order to use the Chrome extension. There will be support for additional POS systems in the future. It takes under 45 minutes for retailers to deploy the LucidRetail LITE solution.

The launch of LucidRetail LITE comes on the heels of Lucid Green announcing a record-breaking quarter, with the highest number of signed brands for the second quarter in a row. Lucid Green will have over 40 retail stores in California running Lucid Green solutions by the end of November, and its LucidIDs have now been used on over 25 million products. Additionally, retailers estimated that Lucid Green's solutions save them up to $20,000 per store monthly.

Lucid Green will be at MJBizCon from November 15 to 18 and highlighting LucidRetail LITE and its capabilities in-person. If you're interested in connecting at the show and receiving a demo of the new solutions, please reach out to [email protected] To learn more about the company, visit: https://www.lucidgreen.io/ .

About Lucid Green

Lucid Green was founded in early 2018 by data veterans Paul Botto and Larry Levy with a singular mission of building a standard for trust and transparency in the cannabis ecosystem. Lucid Green's platform provides retailers and distributors a touchless inventory management solution – increasing supply chain efficiencies and cost-savings; and provides brands with a channel to connect directly with consumers. For more information, please visit https://lucidgreen.io .

