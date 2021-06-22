Lucid Kicks Off Grand Opening of Flagship NYC Studio this Week; Lucid Accelerates Manufacturing Investment on the Back of Strong Demand for Lucid Air; Expected to be the First EV to Offer Over 500 Miles of Range

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Motors, which is setting new standards for sustainable mobility with its advanced luxury EVs, today announced key business updates that include:

As of June 21 , Lucid Motors has completed the preproduction builds and has started the production of quality validation builds of the Lucid Air and this week it is opening its flagship NYC Studio in the Meatpacking District, with the company's new Chicago Studio already open as of June 11 .

, Lucid Motors has completed the preproduction builds and has started the production of quality validation builds of the Lucid Air and this week it is opening its flagship NYC Studio in the Meatpacking District, with the company's new Chicago Studio already open as of . As Lucid approaches the launch of Lucid Air in the second half of 2021, the company anticipates strong demand for its products. Lucid recently passed 10,000 paid reservations for the groundbreaking Lucid Air, including the fully-reserved Dream Edition, the Grand Touring edition, and both the Touring and Pure versions.

As enabled by the capital and financial flexibility available upon the business combination with Churchill Capital Corp IV (including the PIPE), Lucid plans to accelerate approximately $350 million of planned capex investment from future periods into 2021-23 and to otherwise enhance manufacturing capabilities by expanding overall capex investments by up to 6-7% during 2021-2026. These various investments would enable the company to:

of planned capex investment from future periods into 2021-23 and to otherwise enhance manufacturing capabilities by expanding overall capex investments by up to 6-7% during 2021-2026. These various investments would enable the company to: Accelerate additional manufacturing capacity for the Lucid Air to capitalize on expected demand, and implement a dedicated Lucid Gravity general assembly line



Combines the next two phases of the Arizona facility expansion into one expedited phase

facility expansion into one expedited phase



Provides 2.7 million square feet of additional manufacturing space by 2023, enabling increased Lucid Air capacity to up to approximately 53,000 vehicles per year





Improves production flexibility between Lucid Air and Lucid Gravity as well as for specific vehicle variants



Enhance Lucid Gravity design/performance



Vertically integrate certain functions (e.g., Stamping & Battery Enclosures) via accretive in-housing investments (higher quality/lower costs)

The company expects to launch Lucid Gravity at the end of its projected second half of 2023 timeline and intends to have increased production of Lucid Air in 2023 and 2024. It expects total vehicle volumes to be unchanged for 2023 and 2024.

Lucid continues to expect existing cash resources following the business combination will fund its planned operations at least through 2022.

"The updates from Lucid Motors today reinforce the strong interest and demand from consumers for electric vehicles that deliver new industry standards for efficiency and range, which has actually allowed us to accelerate and enhance our plans for development and production," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors. "The company is choosing to accelerate plant capacity expansions and to build a dedicated Lucid Gravity general assembly line, which is expected to lead to higher Lucid Air sales volumes in 2023 while remaining within the second half 2023 Lucid Gravity launch window."

About Lucid Motors

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, select models of Air are expected to be capable of a projected EPA range of over 500 miles and 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds. Customer deliveries of Lucid Air, which will be produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are planned to begin in the second half of 2021.

Media Contact

[email protected]

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION

Additional Information About the Proposed Transactions and Where to Find It

The proposed transactions will be submitted to shareholders of Churchill Capital Corp IV ("CCIV") for their consideration. CCIV has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the "Registration Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which will include preliminary and definitive proxy statements to be distributed to CCIV's shareholders in connection with CCIV's solicitation for proxies for the vote by CCIV's shareholders in connection with the proposed transactions and other matters as described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer of the securities to be issued to Lucid's shareholders in connection with the completion of the proposed business combination. After the Registration Statement has been declared effective, CCIV will mail a definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents to its stockholders as of the record date established for voting on the proposed transactions. CCIV's stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and any amendments thereto and, once available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, in connection with CCIV's solicitation of proxies for its special meeting of shareholders to be held to approve, among other things, the proposed transactions, because these documents contain or will contain important information about CCIV, Lucid and the proposed transactions. Shareholders may also obtain a copy of the preliminary or definitive proxy statement, once available, as well as other documents filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transactions and other documents filed with the SEC by CCIV, without charge, at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to CCIV.

INVESTMENT IN ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED BY THE SEC OR ANY OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY NOR HAS ANY AUTHORITY PASSED UPON OR ENDORSED THE MERITS OF THE OFFERING OR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

Participants in the Solicitation

CCIV, Lucid and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may, under SEC rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitations of proxies from CCIV's shareholders in connection with the proposed transactions. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of CCIV's shareholders in connection with the proposed transactions is set forth in CCIV's proxy statement/prospectus included in the Registration Statement. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus when it becomes available. Shareholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Trademarks

This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid, CCIV and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and operational metrics, projections of market opportunity, market share and product sales, expectations and timing related to commercial product launches, including the start of production and launch of the Lucid Air and any future products, the performance, range, autonomous driving and other features of the Lucid Air, future market opportunities, including with respect to energy storage systems and automotive partnerships, future manufacturing capabilities and facilities, future sales channels and strategies, future market launches and expansion, potential benefits of the proposed business combination and PIPE investment (collectively, the "proposed transactions") and the potential success of Lucid's go-to-market strategy, and expectations related to the terms and timing of the proposed transactions. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Lucid's and CCIV's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lucid and CCIV. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the inability of the parties to successfully or timely consummate the proposed transactions, including the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transactions or that the approval of the shareholders of CCIV or Lucid is not obtained; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Lucid or CCIV following announcement of the proposed transactions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transactions; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Lucid, including conversion of reservations into binding orders; risks related to the timing of expected business milestones and commercial launch, including Lucid's ability to mass produce the Lucid Air and complete the tooling of its manufacturing facility; risks related to the expansion of Lucid's manufacturing facility and the increase of Lucid's production capacity; risks related to future market adoption of Lucid's offerings; the effects of competition and the pace and depth of electric vehicle adoption generally on Lucid's future business; changes in regulatory requirements, governmental incentives and fuel and energy prices; Lucid's ability to rapidly innovate; Lucid's ability to deliver Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") estimated driving ranges that match or exceed its pre-production projected driving ranges; future changes to vehicle specifications which may impact performance, pricing, and other expectations; Lucid's ability to enter into or maintain partnerships with original equipment manufacturers, vendors and technology providers; Lucid's ability to effectively manage its growth and recruit and retain key employees, including its chief executive officer and executive team; Lucid's ability to establish its brand and capture additional market share, and the risks associated with negative press or reputational harm; Lucid's ability to manage expenses; Lucid's ability to effectively utilize zero emission vehicle credits; the amount of redemption requests made by CCIV's public shareholders; the ability of CCIV or the combined company to issue equity or equity-linked securities in connection with the proposed transactions or in the future; the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; and the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on Lucid, CCIV, the combined company's projected results of operations, financial performance or other financial metrics, or on any of the foregoing risks; and those factors discussed in the Registration Statement, CCIV's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2020 and CCIV's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, in each case, under the heading "Risk Factors," as well as other documents of CCIV filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that neither Lucid nor CCIV presently know or that Lucid and CCIV currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lucid's and CCIV's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lucid and CCIV anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause Lucid's and CCIV's assessments to change. However, while Lucid and CCIV may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lucid and CCIV specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lucid's and CCIV's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Use of Projections

This communication contains projected financial and operating information with respect to the combined company. Such projected financial and operating information constitutes forward-looking information, and is for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as necessarily being indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying such projected financial and operating information are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, competitive and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective financial information. See "Forward-Looking Statements" above. Actual results may differ materially from the results contemplated by the projected financial information contained in this communication, and the inclusion of such information in this communication should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results reflected in such projections will be achieved. Neither the independent auditors of CCIV nor the independent registered public accounting firm of Lucid has audited, reviewed, compiled, or performed any procedures with respect to the projections for the purpose of their inclusion in this communication, and accordingly, neither of them expressed an opinion or provided any other form of assurance with respect thereto for the purpose of this communication.

SOURCE Lucid Motors

Related Links

http://www.lucidmotors.com

