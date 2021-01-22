Lucid Motors Adds Second Retail Location in South Florida At Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach

At any Lucid Studio, customers can review options for the full Lucid Air lineup of luxury, high-performance EVs, which resets the bar for electric vehicle performance and efficiency with 517 miles of projected range on a single charge for the Grand Touring model and a 0-60 mph time as low as 2.5 seconds. The lineup includes the Lucid Air Pure, a very well-equipped model available from $77,400 ($69,900 after federal tax credit), the Lucid Air Touring, which starts at $95,000 ($87,500 after federal tax credit), and the Lucid Air Grand Touring that starts at $139,000 ($131,500 after federal tax credit). The first available Lucid Air model will be the exclusive, limited production Dream Edition, available from $169,000 ($161,500 after federal tax credit) , featuring a projected 503 miles of range, with 1080 hp and a quarter mile time of 9.9 seconds. Lucid Air production begins in Spring 2021 at the newly completed Lucid Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) in Casa Grande, Arizona.

"The opening of our West Palm Beach Studio signifies our confidence in the South Florida market as we continue the expansion of our retail network across the United States," said Zak Edson, Senior Director of Retail Operations, Lucid Motors. "Our first product, Lucid Air, is a true luxury EV that will set new standards in power, efficiency, comfort and range, and we look forward to sharing it with discerning consumers at our newest location in West Palm Beach."

"We believe in brands that are reimagining and also leading their respective industries and are thrilled to build on the success of our current tenants with additions like Lucid Motors that speak to the experience, connection and innovation that define our neighborhood," said Gopal Rajegowda, Partner at Related Southeast, developer of Rosemary Square.

About Lucid Motors

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, select models of the Air will be capable of a projected EPA range of over 500 miles and 0-60 mph in under 2.5 seconds. Customer deliveries of the Lucid Air, which will be produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, will begin in the spring of 2021.

Media Contacts

Andrew Hussey

David Buchko

[email protected]

SOURCE Lucid Motors