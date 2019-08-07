LucidLink Partners with Cloudian to Deliver High-Performance File Access for Distributed Workloads

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink, an innovator in cloud-native file services, announced today that it has formed a partnership with Cloudian®, the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems. This partnership will provide enterprise customers with an integrated solution that delivers limitlessly scalable, highly cost-effective storage and rapid, secure access to large files and data sets regardless of location. Built specifically for object storage, LucidLink Filespaces enables high-performance file access over distance, improving organizational workload efficiency and maximizing productivity.

"Partnering with Cloudian to deliver high-performance file services with remote access allows customers to consolidate their file workloads on a proven Cloudian HyperStore object storage platform for better TCO," said Peter Thompson, co-founder and CEO, LucidLink.

"For file services use cases where high performance is the top priority, LucidLink and Cloudian enable customers to achieve their performance objectives while leveraging the massive scalability and cloud economics of object storage," said Sanjay Jagad, senior director of products and solutions at Cloudian.

High-Performance File Access with Cloudian Hyperstore

Filespaces enhances Cloudian's support for file-based production workloads by providing high-performance file services and remote access. Both users and applications can connect to the same global namespace and use it as a local, shared volume.

The integrated solution significantly improves file access performance through efficient use of metadata and streaming file data on-demand. In addition, it provides fast remote access to large files at globally distributed locations.

Enables Cloud-Ready Applications

Customers can use a LucidLink mount point to make any file application immediately "cloud-ready," allowing the application to utilize object storage regardless of whether that application has a custom S3 connector.

Active Archive

Data stored in the massively scalable and cost-effective Cloudian HyperStore platform is instantly available to any device that has a LucidLink client installed. Customers can move their valuable data into a capacity storage tier to lower the TCO while maintaining quick access to random files.

Cloud File Service for Team Collaboration

Customers can easily create shared file repositories for team collaboration or present data volumes in application servers, further extending the TCO benefits of the Cloudian HyperStore platform. In addition, they can replace all but the most demanding HPC workloads in their existing NAS environment with a LucidLink-Cloudian solution.

About LucidLink

LucidLink offers a cloud-native file service, which was designed specifically for extensive data access over distance, and to maximize organizational workload efficiency and productivity. LucidLink is compatible with any AWS S3 compatible storage provider that utilizes cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage. It supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. The LucidLink customer base is growing rapidly in the media and entertainment sector, amongst managed service providers, and within government agencies. Investors currently include Baseline Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, Fathom Capital, and Bright Cap Ventures. Founded in 2016, by former DataCore executives. LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, CA. It has offices in Bulgaria, Europe, and Australia.

For more information about our resellers, and partners program please contact: info@lucidlink.com. Visit us at www.lucidlink.com

