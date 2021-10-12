Lucinda Jenks Receives 2021 Siloam Springs Outstanding Civic Leadership Event Award

"I love helping people," Award recipient, Lucinda Jenks stated. "I am so thankful for the recognition, and I hope others will be inspired to give back to their communities as well."

Jenks has been an active member in her community since childhood, participating in clubs and volunteering, looking to both her parents as symbols of hard work and sacrifice. As an adult, Jenks founded her own chapter of Future Farmers for America teaching children appreciation and understanding of agriculture, in addition to her service on the board of Main Street Siloam Springs and volunteering her time at various other non-profits.

Jenks currently works for Geneva Financial, a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona focused on delivering white glove service across the nation. As a loan officer, she seeks to go above and beyond to help her clients reach their dreams of homeownership. Growing up in Siloam Springs, Jenks now lives in Watts, and proudly serves homebuyers in both Arkansas and Oklahoma.

"We are so honored to have Lucinda as part of our team" Chief Marketing Officer," James Polinori stated. "She exemplifies our Be A Good Human culture in every aspect of her life, personal and professional."

