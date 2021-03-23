Luciteria Science Announces the Launch of Glass Dome Samples

TUMWATER, Wash., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Luciteria Science are pleased to announce the launch of their new line of glass dome samples.

To check out the glass domes and the elements that are currently available, please visit https://luciteria.com/blog/2021/3/2/luciteria-science-presents-glass-dome-samples.

In order to please as many customers as possible, the founders of Luciteria Science strive to offer the highest-purity elements in a number of formats.

Now, with the recent launch of the glass domes, collectors, scientists and student hobbyists alike have another way to display the eye-catching elements.

The hermetically sealed glass domes measure 3 inches by 2 inches and are designed to highlight the uniqueness and natural beauty of the element sample within.

"Every dome contains a specific mass of the element it represents in its purest and most beautiful natural state, from the gorgeous snowflake-like crystals of titanium to the elongated tubes of lead to the brilliant orange orb of bromine," a company spokesperson noted, adding that even though the samples share a uniform mass and dimension, each glass dome sample is one of a kind.

Luciteria Science is currently offering 14 elements in the glass domes; these include antimony, beryllium, bromine, cadmium, lead, titanium, and zinc.

Over time, the team from Luciteria Science plans on adding to, refining, and expanding the selection of glass dome elements.

"We've made our name producing beautiful signature representations of the elements, including some exotic presentations which no other manufacturer has successfully managed to date, such as the new glass domes," the spokesperson noted.

For collectors, hobbyists, and others who wish to collect and/or display their elements in other ways, Luciteria Science still offers a number of other options, including their proprietary Lucite acrylic display cubes and cases, element bullion bars, Metal Cubes and Mirror Cubes are also available; each are 99-plus percent pure and bears the element's name, atomic symbol, periodic table number and atomic mass.

About Luciteria Science:

Luciteria Science sells a variety of museum-quality elements for people to collect, including beryllium, carbon, mercury, and uranium. They also offer Lucite acrylic display cases and more. The company can ship elements domestically and internationally both quickly and at a reasonable rate. For more information, please visit https://luciteria.com.

SOURCE Luciteria Science

Related Links

http://luciteria.com

