Luciteria Science Looks Back at 2020 in a New Article on the Company Website

As the article noted, 2020 was a positive time for Luciteria Science, due in large part to their loyal and outstanding customers. The founders are pleased to be part of peoples' quests to learn about and appreciate science, so they composed an article that examined what went well during the last 12 months.

For instance, with the many stay-at-home orders in place, element collecting quickly became one of the fastest-growing hobbies in the world.

"Inexpensive to start, easy to store, and fun to use, Luciteria Science's elements collections have helped transform an interesting niche pastime into a major learning tool that is fun and exciting for the whole family or classroom," the article noted, adding that the company also introduced new products to their line of basic and refined element samples.

For example, in addition to their non-yellowing and exceptionally durable Lucite acrylic cubes and custom element density cubes, Luciteria Science added element bullion bars stamped with the company's name and logo, atomic number, and purity.

Luciteria Science also added Education Sets that offer common and rare elements as "starter kits" for the classroom, hobbyist, or laboratory, and they greatly expanded their density mirror cube lineup.

"As we've grown in popularity, Luciteria Science has established itself as a leading source of unique element samples for element enthusiasts of all ages," the article noted, adding that everyone at the company is looking forward to what 2021 will bring.

Luciteria Science sells a variety of museum-quality elements for people to collect, including beryllium, carbon, mercury, and uranium. They also offer Lucite acrylic display cases and more. The company can ship elements domestically and internationally both quickly and at a reasonable rate. For more information, please visit https://luciteria.com.

