Lucky 13: Omaha's Senior Runners Blaze Trails Together for Four Decades

OMAHA, Neb., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's 7:30 a.m. on an Omaha Saturday, and 13 men, mostly in their 70s, are ready to lap Omaha's Zorinsky Lake. They're The Running Men, and they've been on the road together for more than 40 years.

Logging 500 - 1,000 miles apiece annually, the grassroots alliance of executives first began running together in the late 1970s.

"We run on Saturday mornings, regardless of the weather," says Bob Bruckner, a 75-year-old retired IT executive and part of the group of 13 runners. "One of the guys has been running for 50 years, while another one has been running for only 19 years."

According to City of Omaha Parks and Recreation, running groups have good reason to choose Omaha as a recreational-training location, where runners enjoy more than 120 miles of paved trails citywide.

"There is great running in Omaha, from riverfront trails to lakeside paths and some unique spots near the city," writes Kelsey Parrett, in Great Runs, 'A Comprehensive Guide to Running in Omaha.'

Tim Glover, age 74, is a retired IT executive and the running group's unofficial organizer, emailing the team with updates and running news, threading the runners together through years of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Of the current group, Glover says, "Some are retired, and some still work either full or part-time. Our common bond is a love for staying active and maintaining our health. We support each other and enjoy each other's company."

"We have no formal organization or rules," says Bruckner. "It's pretty simple. If you show up, you run. If not, we run without you."

