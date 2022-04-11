Lucky Ape Travel Club Announces a 100 ETH Donation to Support Ukraine

TAMPA, Fla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lucky Ape Travel Club will present all its charitable donations budget to support the people of Ukraine. The aid totaling 100 Ethereum will be equally distributed to Savelife.in.ua and Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation, allocating 50 ETH to each.

Rare NFT with Ukraine Flag

"In times when an entire country is suffocating while struggling for freedom, and when so many innocent lives are taken just because somebody decided they're less worthy - it's vital that we all join hands and do the right thing," said Kseniia Tkachenko, the LATC's operational manager, who is from Ukraine herself. "It's not just about our donation," she added, "it's about urging the public to give a helping hand any way they can."

The LATC partnered with Savelife.in.ua and Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation, two organizations that provide various kinds of support to Ukraine, including military and humanitarian aid. The resources will be used to purchase supplies and equipment for the Ukrainian army and transport foodstuffs, medicines, clothes, kids' wear, and food for animals. No less importantly, the Savelife.in.ua fund will also reinforce the military with a "tactical advantage," by training the armed forces and curbing the flow of propaganda and disinformation. Because, as they state, the war is not happening at the forefront only - it is also "in hospitals, warehouses, landfills, media, and in the offices."

"To us, blockchain technology is all about empowering people and inspiring positive change in the world. Giving back is an essential part of our roadmap," explained Jeff Bordes, LATC's head of marketing. "Once the public sale goes live and 21% of the collection is sold out, we'll immediately transfer 100 ETH to our partners in Ukraine," he noted.

LATC sincerely hopes that this situation will resolve soon and peace restored in Ukraine and around the world.

About Lucky Ape Travel Club - an exclusive, members-only NFT club that gathers globetrotters and metaverse enthusiasts from across the globe. It leverages blockchain technologies to redefine the traveling experience and empower its members to enjoy real-life pleasures in a new exciting way. LATC is a collection of 10,000 NFTs, unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain. Each NFT is one-of-a-kind and programmatically generated from 9 attributes and 217 possible traits, including expression, headwear, accessories, and more. The "apes" are stored as ERC-721a tokens on the Ethereum blockchain and hosted on IPFS.

Contact:

Larissa Santana

7865942782

[email protected]

SOURCE Lucky Ape Travel Club