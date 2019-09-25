Lucky Brand Elevates Direct-to-Consumer Operations with SoundCommerce

"Lucky Brand is obsessed with customer centricity. Our shoppers are at the heart of everything we do," stated Lucky Brand COO Michael Relich. "The SoundCommerce platform allows us to make critical operations decisions fast, serving Lucky Brand's base of customers in ways that build trust and engagement. Our partnership with SoundCommerce is key to delivering superior experiences that keep customers happy and coming back to us."

SoundCommerce connects data between systems and partners, monitors operations, enables business intelligence, and drives machine learning-enabled predictive decisioning. The platform is integrated with Lucky Brand's major commerce systems including Salesforce Commerce Cloud, NetSuite and Full Circle ERP systems, third-party logistics (3PL) partners, and leading parcel post carriers.

At Lucky Brand, SoundCommerce tracks real-time operational events, profitability and customer lifetime value (LTV) to answer questions fundamental to cross-channel and direct-to-consumer success, including:

"Are we providing consistent doorstep experiences across all modes of fulfillment and delivery, including ship-from-store?"

"Where and how can we best utilize shopper identity and value to prioritize operations and customer service?"

"Are our stores and associates fully equipped to support customers across sales and marketing channels from conversion to doorstep?"

"SoundCommerce creates exceptional shopper experiences in stores, online, and at the customer doorstep," said SoundCommerce CEO Eric Best. "We're excited to support Lucky Brand by integrating operations data for real-time and predictive decisions regarding customers, assortment, inventory, fulfillment, and shipping. We look forward to a fruitful partnership driving world-class experiences for Lucky Brand customers."

SoundCommerce is led by CEO Eric Best, CTO Jared Stiff, and COO Meredith Han, industry veterans with consumer brand experience at Brooks Running and previous exits to Amazon, Liberty Interactive, and the public equity markets. SoundCommerce investors include Defy Partners, Voyager Capital, and the AoA. Stage Venture Partners and Kick-Start Partners led the company's pre-seed financing.

About Lucky Brand



Lucky Brand began crafting great-fitting, vintage-inspired jeans in Los Angeles in 1990. The company's distinctive Lucky look includes authentic hardware, personalized touches and playful details that appeal to the free-thinker, the artist, the dreamer. Lucky Brand inspiration doesn't just come from the rugged work wear of denim pioneers, but from the free spirit and laid-back lifestyle of its Southern California roots. Finding inspiration everywhere -- from the secluded outlooks of Big Sur, to the old-school tattoo parlors of Venice and the beautiful beaches of Malibu -- Lucky Brand references music, art and photography, both old and new, to create truly unique pieces that customers wear over and over again. The brand also produces apparel, shoes, accessories and jewelry for men and women that are sold in more than 200 retail stores within the U.S., high-end department and specialty stores, select stores in Canada, and online at LuckyBrand.com.

About SoundCommerce

SoundCommerce, an Operations Data Platform (ODP) for consumer brands and retailers, transforms customer experience through better decisioning across marketing, merchandising, supply, fulfillment, delivery, and customer service. SoundCommerce tracks real-time operational events, profitability and customer lifetime value to answer questions fundamental to cross-channel and direct-to-consumer success. Founded by Amazon veterans and backed by leading venture capital investors, SoundCommerce is headquartered in Seattle.

