Lucky Brand Re-Opens First Location; Has Donated Over 20k Masks From Their 'Get 5, Give 5 For $25' Campaign

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As retail locations re-open to the public, Lucky Brand remains committed to providing support to Charity Partners, Community Organizations, and its Family of Customers and Associates.

Beginning in March, in response to the need for PPE, Lucky Brand coordinated efforts across local apparel brands and vendors to procure, produce and educate consumers on non-medical face masks. The brand first partnered with Suay Sew Shop's mask initiative, providing denim fabric cuttings, funds and sharing DIY mask pattern templates with their consumer base. Lucky Brand next worked with one of their LA-based factory partners, New Fashion, to provide over 6,000 masks to be included, at no cost, in customer's online orders. The following week, the brand launched Give 5 Get 5, a mask purchase program that enabled customers to purchase a pack of 5 masks, and donates 5 to those in need. As the program continues, by the end of this week, Lucky Brand will have donated over 20,000 masks to their charitable partners.

"Organizations we approach are often surprised that Lucky Brand wants to donate, instead of selling them face masks. It has been extremely rewarding to support a variety of organizations that continue their valuable services throughout the LA county for veterans, the unhoused, housing insecure youth, low-income families, and seniors. Despite the risk, these organizations realize their services are essential, more than ever." – Allison Charalambous, Senior Manager Sustainability & Social Responsibility

Recognizing the importance of staying home to save lives, Lucky Brand launched an Instagram-based game #WinFromHome to provide a dose of humor and levity aimed at rewarding those who remain home to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect front line and essential workers from exposure. Contestants play for daily cash prizes donated to a 501c3 charity of their choosing, and winners receive free clothing for themselves and the essential worker they are playing for.

In parallel to their community involvement, Lucky has been preparing for the re-opening of their retail stores, sending health and safety kits containing additional cleaning supplies, sanitizer and reusable face masks. The denim technical design team re-purposed available materials, such as promotional bandanas and fabrics from stock supplies, to create hundreds of reusable cloth masks for store associates to use.

This week, Lucky Brand is proud to support the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Veterans Affairs Police Department on May 13, as they coordinate a "Salute to Heroes" ceremony to pay tribute to the West Los Angeles Veterans Administration Hospital and its staff. In gratitude for the front-line workers who have selflessly sacrificed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Lucky Brand will donate camouflage masks to be worn by multiple agencies, 150 t-shirts to Veterans Affairs, and--along with partner Avery Dennison--1,000 iron-on patches emblazoned with the word "HERO," in recognition of the VA's dedication to providing care and treatment for our veterans throughout this difficult time.

SOURCE Lucky Brand Dungarees, LLC