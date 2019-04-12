Lucky Club Sycuan Member Wins $126,139.20 Royal Flush Jackpot

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Club Sycuan member, Khammanh K. hit a massive $126,139.20 royal flush jackpot while playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em at Sycuan Casino Resort.

Additionally, there have been several other recent jackpot winners at Sycuan Casino Resort. David H. won $25,311.49 while playing the Black Diamond slot machine, Marvin R. won $21,023.75 while playing the Extreme Jackpots slot machine and two other lucky guests won $21,815.81 while playing the Lightning Link Heart Throb slot machine and $18,188.06 while playing the Superball Keno slot machine.

"We recently opened the doors to our $260M expansion and the energy throughout Sycuan has been incredible," said John Dinius, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort. "With the addition of our newly expanded gaming floor, we now have 2,800 slot machines, 54 table games and even more ways for our guests to win big."

Beginning on April 18, Club Sycuan members have a chance to win a share of $200,000 in cash by participating in Sycuan's Spring into Cash promotion. Every Thursday from April 18 through May 23, guests have a chance to win up to $2,000 every hour from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Additionally, every Thursday at midnight one lucky winner will receive $10,000 cash. Guests can actively play on any slot machine using their Club Sycuan card for a chance to win.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 35 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

