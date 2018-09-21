Lucky la Madeleine Guest Wins Trip To France

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- La Madeleine French Bakery & Café, beloved for its craveable recipes and 'home away from home' ambiance, is excited to announce the winner of the Pack your Baguettes Trip to France sweepstakes.

The lucky winner is Cynthia Sheffield of San Antonio, TX who is a loyal guest of the Alamo Heights bakery. The prize includes a trip to Paris and the Loire Valley area of France for Cynthia and one guest which includes airfare, train tickets, hotel accommodations and meals for one week.

A celebration will be held for Cynthia at the Alamo Heights bakery hosted by la Madeleine's founder Patrick Esquerré who is originally from Tours in the Loire Valley. Not only is he the founder of la Madeleine, but an enthusiastic French travel expert eager to help Cynthia plan her trip.

"I can't believe I won," said Cynthia. "When I learned I was the winner, I was hoping that it wasn't too good to be true. I have always wanted to go to France and will now be able to check this experience off of my bucket list. There are many things I love about la Madeleine but my favorite has to be the quaint atmosphere and wonderful custom breakfast crêpes."

"I created la Madeleine to feel like an escape to France so the opportunity to actually send a guest there makes my heart happy," said Patrick. "We want to congratulate Cynthia on winning this trip and I can't wait to share France with you!"

The Pack Your Baguettes Trip to France Sweepstakes started on April 18th and ended on July 14th. Every time guests scanned or ordered through their la Madeleine app they received an entry into the sweepstakes. There was an additional mail in entry method.

For more information on the benefits of the la Madeleine app, visit www.lamadeleine.com/rewards.

About la Madeleine French Bakery & Café

Dallas-based la Madeleine French Bakery & Café was founded in 1983 by Patrick Esquerré of Tours, France. Patrick's dream was to bring the traditions and recipes of his childhood in the French countryside to America. la Madeleine offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere where guests enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu features entrées, sandwiches, salads and soups, as well as freshly baked breads, croissants, handmade pâtisseries and more. la Madeleine was recognized by Sandelman & Associates in the 2017 Quick-Track Awards of excellence and was ranked #1 overall rating amongst sandwich chains, #4 overall rating of all chains, #2 in cleanliness of restaurants, #2 in attractive and inviting restaurants. la Madeleine was also ranked #29 out of the top 100 Fast Casual Top Movers and Shakers of 2018.

La Madeleine operates over 80 corporate and franchise bakeries in 10 states, and is owned by Le Duff America, Inc., a subsidiary of Rennes, France-based Group Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976.

SOURCE la Madeleine French Bakery & Café

Related Links

https://lamadeleine.com

