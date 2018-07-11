Lucky Player Wins Largest Bingo Payout in Western New York History Playing Gaming Arts' Super Coverall Bingo™ at Seneca Gaming and Entertainment

Seneca Gaming and Entertainment Salamanca was celebrating its 36th birthday with a Million Dollar Bingo Special when Tara, a Pennsylvania resident in her forties, won the bingo jackpot by hitting on the 48th ball on Sunday, August 5.

Seneca Gaming and Entertainment Salamanca's Million Dollar Bingo Special paid out level two with $2,000 on ten regular games, and a jackpot that could have potentially made one lucky player $1,000,000 richer. Although the grand prize was not awarded, the players were delighted to have witnessed a record-breaking quarter million-dollar win.

Seneca Gaming and Entertainment Salamanca's Marketing Manager Joseph Fuglewicz said, "This was not only an exciting day for Tara but for everyone here! Our team works tirelessly to coordinate these events and it's always great to see the hard work payoff. We appreciate the opportunity to work with Gaming Arts and look forward to coordinating more events like this in the future."

Gaming Arts' Super Coverall Bingo™ game allows players to win a $1,000,000 grand prize for achieving a coverall in 47 ball calls or less, along with countless smaller jackpots up to $250,000.

Gaming Arts' President Mike Dreitzer said, "We are thrilled to have been a catalyst for yet another 'life-changing jackpot' awarded during Seneca Salamanca's 36th Birthday Celebration and Million Dollar Bingo Special. At Gaming Arts, we constantly strive to innovate and provide fun and exciting games to our customers, and we are proud to have awarded players almost $15,000,000 in the last five years. This is the latest example of how GA Pays! It's an honor and privilege to work with such respectable partners such as Seneca Gaming, and we look forward to working together on even more special events in the future."

This $250,000 is the latest in a series of 'life-changing jackpots' awarded, which most recently took place at BJ's Bingo & Gaming in Washington when a California woman won a $100,000 grand prize playing Gaming Arts' Super Coverall Big Jackpot Bingo. And not many months before, a lucky Arizona man celebrated his 34th birthday with a $1,000,000 win at a Gila River Casino playing the Gaming Arts' Bingo Millions Game, the world richest regular session bingo game. These, and Super Coverall Bingo, are just three of hundreds of extraordinarily innovative games offered by Gaming Arts.

About Gaming Arts



Gaming Arts, LLC, a privately owned and operated business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the world leader in bingo and keno games and technology and is now entering the electronic gaming machine market with some of the world's most innovative slot games along with the world's first casino-wide interactive promotional system. Gaming Arts holds gaming licenses in approximately 80 jurisdictions, and its games and systems are installed in hundreds of casinos and bingo halls across the United States, the Pacific Rim, and South Africa. To learn more, visit http://www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

Media Contacts

Gaming Arts:



Bethany Kozal, Marketing Manager



725.223.4591 or bkozal@gamingarts.com

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC

Related Links

http://gamingarts.com

