Lucky Shot USA To Debut 'Freedom Throne' At Shot Show 2020

Standing over eight feet tall, this extraordinary showpiece is crafted from a regiment of artillery rounds and bombs fired or dropped by some of the most badass cannons, tanks, bombers and Navy destroyers on the planet dating back to the Vietnam War era. Designed and produced entirely in the USA, the Freedom Throne is a once-in-a-lifetime gift for gun enthusiasts, military aficionados and the guy who has everything.

"He most definitely doesn't have anything like this," said Lucky Shot USA founder and CEO Doug Ingalls. "Because of the intricate craftsmanship and rarity of the components involved in building it, only four Freedom Thrones will be made."

Built upon a frame of welded steel and stained oak, the Freedom Throne is designed to be as practical as it is impressive. Luxury padded top-grain leather provides comfortable seating while a 105mm Howitzer drink holder and 120mm Abrams tank cigar ash tray ensure relaxation is within easy reach.



The Freedom Throne is comprised of:

Nine 105mm howitzer shell casings

Five 105mm howitzer projectiles

Four 106mm recoilless rifle shell casings

One 120mm Abrams tank shell casing

Five 5" Navy Destroyer shell casings

Two 100-pound practice bombs

All genuine shell casings and projectiles are powder coated with head stamp markings on the shells preserved.

The company behind the throne, Lucky Shot USA, is known for its 'Gifts for Patriots' line of gifts including drinkware and novelty products crafted from genuine or once fired munitions, including the bestselling 50 Cal Bullet Bottle Opener and .308 Bullet Shot Glass.

The Freedom Throne retails for $17,800.00 and will be on display during the 2020 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 21–24.

20% of the proceeds from the sale of the thrones will be donated to Wounded Warrior Outdoors.

Visitors and members of the media interested in checking out the Freedom Throne are invited to visit Lucky Shot at booth #2957. Wholesalers and retailers interested in Lucky Shot products should contact: Contact Person at catalina@luckyshotusa.com.

For more information on Lucky Shot USA and its products, visit LuckyShotUSA.com.

ABOUT LUCKY SHOT USA

Lucky Shot USA is a family owned and operated company that specializes in creating high-caliber, handcrafted 'Gifts for Patriots' out of genuine and replica munitions. Launched in 2011 by entrepreneur and inventor Doug Ingalls, the product line includes bottle openers, shot glasses, drinkware and other unique gifts. The company designs, manufactures and imports it's own products, many of which are made or assembled here in the USA. For more information, please visit or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Contact: Catalina Leyva

(407) 985-3966

catalina@luckyshotusa.com

SOURCE Lucky Shot USA

Related Links

https://luckyshotusa.com/

