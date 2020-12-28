LuckyGunner, LLC Announces Ownership Change

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LuckyGunner, LLC (LG), an online retailer serving the shooting sports industry and law enforcement, announced today that it has recently been fully divested by Mollenhour Gross, LLC and has joined 2A Group, LLC, a private investment company solely owned by Jordan Mollenhour.

LuckyGunner.com will continue to serve and supply recreational shooters, competitive shooters, safety training facilities, game hunters, gun clubs, law enforcement, and carry permit holders throughout the United States. The change in ownership is not expected to result in any change in services or operations. "We remain focused on serving our customers and collaborating with our many industry partners," said Jake Felde, the Chief Executive Officer. "This won't affect that commitment."

2A Group, LLC will "continue to expand its investments within the shooting sports industry," said Jordan Mollenhour. "Jake and his team are exceptional at understanding their customers' needs and serving them with an unbending commitment to LG's brand promises. They have a truly exceptional track record that will continue under Jake's leadership."

Any questions relating to this announcement should be directed to [email protected].

About LuckyGunner, LLC

LuckyGunner, LLC, founded in 2009, is a customer-focused online retailer headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The firm coordinates its global supply chain and vendor community to serve customers in most of the domestic United States.

About 2A Group, LLC

2A Group, LLC is a private investment company solely owned by Jordan Mollenhour. It is comprised of a growing portfolio of brands that serve the shooting sports and law enforcement communities.

