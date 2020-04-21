Lucosky Brookman Serves as Lead Counsel to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) in its Uplisting to the NASDAQ Capital Markets and its $8.4 Million Capital Raise

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP (www.lucbro.com), a leading corporate finance and securities law firm, is proud to congratulate its client, Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. ("Esports" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GMBL) (www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com), a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, on the Company's successful uplist transaction, capital raise of $8,400,000 and listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market.

The Firm served as lead counsel and assisted the company in its offering of 1,980,000 units at a price of $4.25 per unit. Each unit consisted of one share of common stock and two warrants to purchase common stock. The common stock and warrants began trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market on April 14, 2020, under the symbols "GMBL" and "GMBLW", respectively.

Managing Partner of Lucosky Brookman, Joseph Lucosky commented, "On behalf of all of the attorneys and staff at the Firm, we congratulate Esports and its CEO Grant Johnson. Successfully uplisting to NASDAQ is a testament to management's hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence. We are looking forward to serving Esports while they continue their growth and success in the coming months and years."

Esports Entertainment Group is a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. The company offers fantasy, pools, fixed odds and exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multi-player mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment Group is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports.

ABOUT LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP

Lucosky Brookman is a corporate finance and securities law firm with offices in New York and New Jersey, representing both domestic and international clients in sophisticated corporate and securities transactions, mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured lending transactions, PIPEs, Real Estate, and general corporate matters. The Firm provides a broad range of legal services within each of its Corporate, Securities, Mergers & Acquisitions, Banking & Finance, Business Planning & Start-Up, Real Estate and Litigation & Arbitration practice areas.

CONTACT

Lucosky Brookman LLP

101 Wood Avenue South, 5th Floor

Woodbridge, New Jersey 08830

Phone: 732 395-4400

Facsimile: 732 395-4401

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.lucbro.com

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING

This press release may be considered advertising under the rules of some states. Prior results cannot and do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

SOURCE Lucosky Brookman LLP

Related Links

http://www.lucbro.com

