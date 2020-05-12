Lucy Hale Joins ALMAY® As Global Brand Ambassador

"I'm a beauty and skin care lover at heart, but I've always struggled with finding the right products for my sensitive skin," says Lucy Hale. "For someone who has and still deals with skin issues, it's so important that, from start to finish, I keep my beauty routine as gentle as possible, which is why I love ALMAY products. From their eyeliners to their mascaras to their makeup remover towelettes, ALMAY uses gentle ingredients in products that are specially formulated to avoid irritation. They're the perfect solution for me – easy to use, high-quality products that don't sacrifice performance."

Like ALMAY, Hale believes it is up to all of us to have as minimal of an impact on the planet as possible and that biodegradable, clean products are the future. Starting last year, ALMAY has taken steps towards minimizing its impact on the planet by incorporating eco-friendly, sustainable elements into their packaging to help provide for a better tomorrow.

"Lucy embodies ALMAY's approach to effortless beauty. She's knowledgeable about what she applies to her sensitive skin and knows that using gentle formulas with carefully selected ingredients doesn't mean she has to compromise on payoff or performance," said Global Brand President Silvia Galfo. "Lucy embraces our brand values of clean, effortless, hypoallergenic beauty in her daily life and is the perfect partner to inspire women to feel their best and be confident, no matter their skin needs. We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome her to the ALMAY family."

As Global Brand Ambassador, Hale will act as the face of ALMAY in a series of upcoming campaigns, including the launch of a series of yet-to-be-revealed products this winter.

About ALMAY ® :

ALMAY® has been the leader in hypoallergenic makeup since 1931 with the belief that beauty should be clean, effortless, and have nothing to hide. That's why ALMAY® formulates products without thousands of unwanted ingredients while never sacrificing the performance that is expected and deserved. ALMAY®'s makeup is skin loving, easy to use and easy to choose, in curated colors that make creating looks simpler than ever. The brand has always cared for all skin types, even the most sensitive, which is why every product is all kinds of good: clean, effortless, hypoallergenic, fragrance free, cruelty free, doctor tested and, now, evolving toward better sustainability because caring about the planet is important too! This is ALMAY®. For more visit www.ALMAY.com.

