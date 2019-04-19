ENGLEWOOD, N.J., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucy T. Tovmasian, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the medical industry for her work at Kbve Professional Associates as an OBGYN.

Kbve Professional Associates is an Obstetrics and Gynecology practice currently servicing women and families in the New Jersey Area. This practice employs a team of experienced and compassionate doctors who prioritize accessibility for their patients. Proudly catering to all age groups, Kbve offers Gynecologic care, Maternity care, Family Planning and an array of surgical procedures.

Dr. Tovmasian's experience can be found in the surgical branch of the Kbve practice. While traditionally trained, her distinct skill set is minimally invasive surgery, made up of laparoscopic and robot-assisted surgery. After 11 years in the industry, her sentiment remains that a person must love what they do every day, even when it's hard to love.

In 2001, Dr. Tovmasian Graduated from Columbia University where she earned her Bachelor of the Arts degree in Biological Sciences. Her education continued at St. George's University School of Medicine, where she spent time as a member of Iota Epsilon Alpha and the International Medical Honor Society. She completed her Doctor of Medicine degree in 2007. Finally, she attended the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey where she completed her Obstetrics and Gynecology residency in 2011.

Dr. Tovmasian is a current standing Board Member of the Armenian American Health Professionals Organization. She is also currently a member of the American Medical Association.

During her residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Dr. Tovmasian was awarded with the Residency Achievement Award from the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons.

Ever appreciative of her roots in Armenia, Dr. Tovmasian is fluent in the Armenian language and each year travels to Armenia to provide healthcare to underprivileged women and families.

Dr. Tovmasian dedicates this recognition to her parents, Mania and Thomas Tovmasian. She thanks them for their continuing love and support.

For more information, please visit https://northernjerseyobgyn.com/

