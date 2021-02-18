LUDWIG+ Adds 11 New Employees During Unprecedented Growth Period

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., Feb 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LUDWIG+, a brand transformation and business acceleration company, is rapidly expanding, with the recent addition of 11 new employees, including an operations director, director of digital strategy, art directors, copywriters and project managers.

With a staff of 39 employees, LUDWIG+ expects to grow to 50 by the end of Q1, a remarkable period of expansion for the woman-owned firm, which was launched in August 2019, only a few months before COVID-19 caused many of its competitors to downsize their operations.

"We are adding new talent at every level in every corner of the agency. It's been an exciting first year," said Barbara Yolles. "It's reassuring to see our vision to build brands from the InsideOut, focusing as much on inspiring team culture and core values as we do on external persuasion, be embraced by our client partners."

Among LUDWIG+'s new hires, Stacy Frantz, who spent 14 years at Campbell-Ewald, most recently as creative operations manager, joins LUDWIG+ as director of operations, responsible for matching opportunity with people, programs and processes already in place.

"L+ isn't a company that keeps you in your swim lane," Frantz said. "You have the freedom and flexibility to swim the entire Olympic-size pool. I'm thrilled to be part of this incredible journey with such a brilliant marketing team."

Another top hire, Claire Torgerson joins LUDWIG+ as digital strategy director, creating strategies that meld data-driven insights with consumer research. During her nearly decade career in advertising and marketing, Torgerson has worked both internally for large companies and at major agencies, most recently as associate media director at Media Assembly. She has supported clients across multiple verticals, including CPG, food and beverage, and retail.

"LUDWIG+ views advertising in a refreshing way, focusing on creating valuable brands." Torgerson said. "We don't silo channels or departments at L+. We look at things from the bigger picture and approach everything with an omnichannel view. I'm excited to help further 'plus up' our clients' businesses."

About LUDWIG+

LUDWIG+ does not just create mind-blowing, category-disruptive marketing and advertising, it permeates organizations to unearth ways to fuel business growth, drive the brand-defining idea to every corner of an organization, and elevate people and business. The agency specializes in everything from beautifully produced and high-impact videos, to advocacy initiatives, technology experiences, training modules, sales pitches, call-center call scripts and more. LUDWIG+ brings a collaborative, inter-disciplinary approach to everything it touches - brand positioning, brand architecture, brand image, strategy, creative, technology product and development, media planning and buying, digital, social, production, video/editing/animation, public relations, print, email, SEO, CRM, and B2B. For more information, visit www.ludwigplus.com.

