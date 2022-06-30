LUDWIG+ CEO Barbara Yolles-Ludwig Named by EY as 2022 Entrepreneur Of The Year®

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUDWIG+, a fast-growing, woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration company, today announced that LUDWIG+ CEO Barbara Yolles-Ludwig was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award winner by Ernst & Young (EY). Entrepreneur Of The Year® is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Yolles-Ludwig based on her entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"Thank you, Ernst & Young for this honor! I first have to say that I could not be prouder of the team I am privileged to work with every day at LUDWIG+," says Yolles-Ludwig. "At this time three years ago, we were not even officially a company yet. So, it is beyond gratifying to look back and see how far we've come, achieving this level of success in such a short time."

Barbara Yolles-Ludwig is a heavy-hitting brand architect with an expansive career in marketing and advertising, working with industry giants including McDonald's, and McCann, Vanguard, and TJ Maxx Corporation, among others. In 2013 she left the advertising agency world to become CMO at two multi-billion-dollar mortgage companies – UWM and TMS. When TMS had an acquisition, Yolles-Ludwig and her all-star marketing department set off on their own, and officially became LUDWIG+ in 2019.

Since its launch three years ago, LUDWIG+ has experienced 600% growth. Today, the Michigan-based company has more than 50 full-time employees and serves a diverse list of clients in the areas of financial services, healthcare, technology, and a variety of other categories. In May 2022, LUDWIG+ was named Small Agency of the Year Gold at the 2022 American Business Awards® and Small Agency of the Year Silver by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA).

"I think the last couple years has really revealed the power of what culture can do for business. It's what gets people excited to come to work every day. It's what motivates them and unleashes their potential. And that's what's going to drive your business," said Yolles-Ludwig.

As a Michigan and Northwest award winner, Barbara Yolles-Ludwig will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

