LUDWIG+ HONORED WITH AGENCY OF THE YEAR AT 2022 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUDWIG+, a fast-growing, woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration company, today announced it has been honored with three Stevie® Awards at the 20th Annual American Business Awards® (ABAs).

For its outstanding achievements in marketing and advertising, LUDWIG+ earned the coveted Gold Stevie® Award for Agency of the Year, an impressive feat for any company, especially one as young as LUDWIG+.

"This is only a two-year upstart and just the beginning of what we hope to accomplish as an agency," said LUDWIG+ CEO Barbara Yolles. "We opened the doors of LUDWIG+ in August 2019; to be recognized as Agency of the Year less than three years later is something everyone at our agency is extremely proud of. Our success is due in part to that fact that we continue to bring top-shelf talent into the organization on the creative end as well as the business side, which is all a part of our plans for continued growth in the coming years."

In addition to winning Agency of the Year, the brand actualization company also received two other prestigious honors at the ABAs. For its work with RAYUS Radiology, a leader in advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology, LUDWIG+ won a Gold Stevie® Award for Marketing Campaign of the Year (Healthcare Services). For its "Squeeze It In" campaign, which raises awareness for breast cancer, LUDWIG+ picked up a Bronze Stevie® Award for Marketing Campaign of the Year (Healthcare – Disease Education & Awareness).

"I am beyond proud of the hard work, creativity and passion from every individual on our ever-growing team," said Yolles.

Since its launch three years ago, LUDWIG+ has experienced significant growth. Today, the Michigan-based company has more than 50 full-time employees and serves a diverse list of clients in the areas of financial services, healthcare, technology, and a variety of other categories.

"Being honored by the ABAs underlines and affirms what we do every day, which is to architect brand and business solutions that change the destiny of the companies we work with. And we genuinely enjoy doing it," said Yolles.

The American Business Awards are the United States' premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. In 2022, more than 230 of the world's most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators participated in the judging process to select Stevie Award winners.

Nicknamed "Stevie" for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

This is not the agency's first showing of success at the Stevie® Awards. In 2020, LUDWIG+ won two Bronze Stevie® Awards for Female Executive of the Year and Women-Owned Business of the Year.

LUDWIG+ is also set to receive awards at the 39th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards for its outstanding work with RAYUS Radiology (6 silver awards) and the "Squeeze It in" campaign (1 gold award and 1 silver). This year alone, the Healthcare Advertising Awards received over 4,400 entries. Gold awards this year were only given to 512 entries while silver awards were given to a mere 360 entries.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

About LUDWIG+

LUDWIG+ does not just create mind-blowing, category-disruptive marketing and advertising, it permeates organizations to unearth ways to fuel business growth, drive the brand-defining idea to every corner of an organization, and elevate people and business. The agency specializes in everything from beautifully produced and high-impact videos, to advocacy initiatives, technology experiences, training modules, sales pitches, call-center call scripts and more. LUDWIG+ brings a collaborative, inter-disciplinary approach to everything it touches - brand positioning, brand architecture, brand image, strategy, creative, technology product and development, media planning and buying, digital, social, production, video/editing/animation, public relations, print, email, SEO, CRM, and B2B. For more information, visit www.ludwigplus.com.

