LUDWIG+ Taps Michael Stelmaszek As First Chief Creative Officer

Stelmaszek is a creative visionary who was the mastermind of Jeep's highly acclaimed Superbowl ad featuring Bruce Springsteen, lauded by AdAge as "a triumph." Throughout his career, he has won praise for his creativity and ingenuity, creating emotionally resonant campaigns on behalf of companies such as Fiat Chrysler (FCA), Chevrolet, Allegheny Health Network, Kaiser Permanente, Fairlife Ultra-Filtered Milk, and the City of Detroit.

"We're excited to welcome Michael to the team," said LUDWIG+ founder and CEO Barbara Yolles-Ludwig. "We have been on a rocket ship. Michael's strategic brilliance and passion for creative excellence will further accelerate L+ on our journey, and our client partners by unearthing the soul of their brands and business in the most impactful and compelling ways."

Prior to joining Doner eight years ago, Stelmaszek spent 14 years at Campbell-Ewald Advertising, rising to the position of group creative director.

"This is a unique opportunity to build the agency of the future," Stelmaszek said. "The team at L+ is wildly talented and the work is high performing. Barbara is the rare leader who possesses both tremendous business acumen and terrific empathy. I have complete faith in the path the agency is on and our shared vision of becoming one of the most recognized and high impact agencies in the industry."

Having recently celebrated its two-year anniversary, LUDWIG+ is growing at breakneck speed. The agency has grown 5x in two years with over 50 employees, bringing on other high-profile names, including Managing Director of Marketing Michael Panley.

The firm has added 18 new clients across a range of industries, including Rayus Radiology, formerly the Center for Diagnostic Imaging, for which LUDWIG+ implemented a full rebrand; and, this week, Valkyrie, launching one of the first crypto ETFs on the NASDAQ with a high-profile campaign in Times Square.

In addition to Stelmaszek joining the agency, LUDWIG+ has promoted Claire Torgerson to lead the Strategy and Activation division of the agency. She will now serve on the agency's executive team.

"Claire truly embodies the best of L+," said Yolles-Ludwig. "She is always anticipating shifts in culture and technology, not simply responding to them, which allows us to drive speed to market, so our clients aren't leaving money on the table."

Yolles-Ludwig founded LUDWIG+ to combine the business acumen and smarts of an in-house marketing group with the outside perspective and talent of an independent agency—creating an "InsideOut" philosophy that allows the firm to unearth the unique and compelling narratives and business drivers waiting to be discovered. LUDWIG+ represents less than .01% of woman-owned agencies on the planet.

About LUDWIG+

