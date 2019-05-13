Lufthansa Group to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 15 May 2019

COLOGNE, Germany, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA) based in Cologne, Germany, the largest European Airline, today announced that Dennis Weber, Head of Investor Relations will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on May 15. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: May 15, 2019

TIME: 9:30am ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/May19dbVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

About Lufthansa Group

The Lufthansa Group is an aviation company with operations worldwide. With 142 million passengers in 2018, the Lufthansa Group is number one in Europe's airline sector. The Lufthansa Group aims to be the first choice for customers, employees, shareholders and partners in the aviation industry and to continue shaping the global aviation market as a key player in the future.

The Lufthansa Group is composed of the business segments Network Airlines, Eurowings and Aviation Services (comprising the segments Logistics, MRO and Catering). The Group's Network Airlines comprise Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines. With their multi-hub strategy from Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich and Vienna hubs, the Network Airlines offer their passengers a premium product and a comprehensive route network combined with the highest level of travel flexibility. With Eurowings, the Lufthansa Group has an innovative and competitive offering in point-to-point traffic, which addresses both price-sensitive and service-oriented customers with low-cost basic fares and additional service options that can be booked flexibly. The Aviation Services are all global market leaders in their individual industries and offer synergies with the Group Airlines.

The Lufthansa Group's airlines currently serve 318 destinations in 102 countries on five continents. The Group's total fleet comprises 763 aircraft. The Company employs around 135,000 personnel and generated a revenue of EUR 35.8 billion in 2018.

Executive Board:

The Lufthansa Group is headed by its six-member Executive Board. Carsten Spohr is Chairman & CEO; Harry Hohmeister bears responsibility for steering the commercial management of the premium network carriers Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines and coordinating their corresponding hubs; Thorsten Dirks is in charge of Eurowings; Dr. Detlef Kayser is responsible for the business area Airline Resources & Operations Standards; Ulrik Svensson is Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Bettina Volkens is Head of HR & Legal Affairs.

