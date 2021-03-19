Lug to Launch First-Ever PETA-Approved Vegan Leather Collection

Lug Designer and co-founder Ami Richter, has been searching for years for a high-quality alternative to leather and is confident she's finally developed the perfect fabrication.

"I've never been a leather bag kind of gal. I've always been able to design everything I want in a bag in nylon and man-made fabrications. I like the look of leather and wanted to explore designing with a new medium, but insisted that if we were going to develop a leather-looking collection, it had to be Vegan Leather. I've been very fussy about the quality, the hand-feel, and how the fabrication can handle our vivid color palette and detailing," said Ami Richter.

"We are very proud of the debut of our new Vegan Leather collection. We held very high-quality standards for ourselves and insisted on proper execution if we were going to bring this collection to market. The bags needed to be stylish, look and feel like real leather, yet contain the heart and customer-minded details in each design. If you know Lug, we are all about family and community, and love listening to our customer's wants and daily needs," said Jason Richter, Lug co-founder.

The collection launches with three options: the never full Tempo Tote, the chic studded Pacer, and the perfectly efficient Tram Wallet. Expect new releases in Vegan Leather every month. Available online at www.luglife.com and www.qvc.com in a wide range of everyday color options.

About Lug

Founded in 2005 by Jason and Ami Richter, Lug's unique silhouettes and thoughtful designs will keep you organized throughout your day.

Featuring fashionable bags and accessories in brilliant colors and novelty patterns, Lug is proud to have been featured on Oprah's O-List and named the Official Bag of the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards from 2017-2020. Lug launched with great success on QVC in 2015, and is now an established brand in the fashion accessory category.

SOURCE The Lug Companies

