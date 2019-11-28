Luggage Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Top Away Travel, Tumi, Samsonite, Olympia & Travelpro Suitcase Sales Researched by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of all the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 luggage, suitcase and travel bag deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at The Consumer Post.

A luggage is one of the most underrated investments. It is necessary to have a good suitcase and a reliable hard luggage. Tumi, Samsonite, and American Tourister have already proven their durability and value for money. The Olympia Titan 3 Piece Spinner Hardside Set is considered as the top luggage of choice. It has expandable interiors, zippered pockets and a zip around divider. Travelpro as well as Briggs and Riley are also excellent luggage choices.

Will Black Friday 2019 last longer than 24 hours? As Thanksgiving this year happens very late in November, Black Friday follows on the 29th of November, with Cyber Monday falling on December 2nd.

Amazon's Black Friday sales become longer every year. Starting early November, the retail giant introduces its holiday offers gradually until the week of Black Friday itself, where new deals are added every hour. Walmart is also offering holiday sales deals early this year with its 'Early Deals Drop' event starting on October 25. Shoppers can find deals in a range of products from home goods through to electronics. The Walmart Black Friday sale usually begins on November 27th on the retailer's online store. The evening of Thanksgiving normally sees the doors open for their in-store Black Friday deals.

Black Friday deals are only available during a limited window, which is usually from Thanksgiving through to Cyber Monday. Amazon widens this time frame significantly, adding an extra week for Cyber Monday Deals Week.

