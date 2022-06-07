Luggage Market Size to Grow by USD 11.03 billion| Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and make effective decisions. View our Exclusive Sample Report

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Product Travel luggage, casual luggage, business luggage, and sports luggage Distribution channel Offline and online Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Luggage Market?

The growth of the luggage market will be driven by the growing global travel and tourism industry. This industry is one of the fastest-growing and most diversified sectors. A shift in luggage preferences and an increase in demand have been experienced in the past decade with the growth in the travel and tourism industry. The major competitors in the luggage industry are incorporating advanced technology and scientific research to design stylish and multifunctional luggage based on consumer preferences.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Luggage Market?

The preference for multipurpose luggage has increased, with the evolution of technology. Foldable or convertible luggage can be packed with normal luggage without consuming a lot of space. They can be converted into multipurpose luggage, such as duffle bags, trolley bags, tote bags, collapsible spinners, and others.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Luggage Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the luggage market include adidas AG, DELSEY, Groupe Artemis, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MCM Products USA Inc., Nike Inc., Tapestry Inc., VF Corp., and VIP Industries Ltd. among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The luggage market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding their presence in traditionally low penetrated markets to compete in the market.

Luggage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.68% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.35 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled adidas AG, Brics Industria Valigeria Fine Spa, DELSEY, Fox Luggage Inc., Groupe Artemis, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MCM Products USA Inc., Nike Inc., Safari Industries (India) Ltd., Samsonite IP Holdings S.à r.l., Strandbags Group Pty Ltd., Tapestry Inc., Under Armour Inc., United States Luggage Co. LLC, Valigeria Roncato Spa, VF Corp., Victorinox AG, VIP Industries Ltd., Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd., and Yonex Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

