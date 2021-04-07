Luis Delgado Joins STV As Executive Vice President

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luis Delgado, MBA, CCM, PMP, has joined STV as executive vice president. In this role, Delgado will lead the firm's nationwide construction management practice, which offers public and private sector clients a range of services including program, project, and construction management, as well as project controls, purchasing and contracting, and fiscal stewardship. He will be based in Dallas, TX.



"Luis is known for successfully delivering large, complex projects to clients across a wide variety of sectors," said Greg Kelly, P.E., STV president and chief executive officer. "With stellar professional qualifications, Luis is a visionary and engaging leader. I am confident he will be an extraordinary addition to STV's management team and construction management practice."



Before joining STV, Delgado served as U.S. west region director of growth for a multinational engineering firm, where he oversaw more than $7.5 billion in projects across 32 states. In that capacity, he led the business line strategy for growth, sales, staff development, and client engagement, improving capture rates in key markets and developing plans for new frontiers. Prior to that, Delgado was the firm's director of operations, spearheading new initiatives and growing and diversifying its business opportunities. Among his many clients were the City of Dallas, San Diego and Los Angeles Unified School Districts, Peralta Community College, and University of Texas, as well as numerous government and private sector clients.



At Instituto Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, Delgado earned his Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Business Administration degrees, the latter in an exchange program with University of Texas at Austin. He is a board member of the Construction Management Association of America and a past president of its North Texas Chapter, and he received its Chairman's National Award in 2017. Delgado also serves on the board of directors of the Regional Hispanic Constructors Association of America.



About STV: Founded more than 100 years ago, STV is a leader in providing construction and program management, engineering, architectural, planning, and environmental services for transportation systems, infrastructure, buildings, energy, and other facilities. The firm is ranked 11th in Building Design + Construction's 2020 Giants 400 survey in its Construction Management category. For more information, visit the firm's website at www.stvinc.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

For more information, contact:

Jill Bonamusa, (212) 614-3354

[email protected]

Marissa Matteo, (215) 832-3557

[email protected]

SOURCE STV

Related Links

https://www.stvinc.com

