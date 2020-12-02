Luis Enrique Pedraza's new book Cuando el Karma Te Alcance, a riveting tale of a boy and his evoking journey in life that defined his destiny and purpose

Luis said this about his book: "This is a story about a boy, a Mexican American who lived the causes of karma firsthand. It shows that the land where you are is a land of opportunities if you know how to take advantage of them. The life you lead, the things you do in the long run are what will define your destiny—that is, the consequences—because every action has a reaction and everything you do against or for others, one day, it will be returned to you in triplicate. If things go wrong, reflect, look at your past. You will have done something wrong against someone, and you will have to suffer the consequences. If you're doing well, it's because your actions have brought you good things. We all go through life, sometimes doing harm to others, taking advantage of their ignorance or their condition. And when we have to suffer the result of our actions, we cry out to God, asking, 'Why me?' We envy the life that some people lead who do not care about destiny. Always do good, always help others, always listen to those who seek them for help or advice. You will find all this and more in this story made to be enjoyed."

Published by Page Publishing, Luis Enrique Pedraza's new book Cuando el Karma Te Alcance shows the uncertainty of a young boy's life, manifesting through karma and shaping his life for better or worse.

Consumers who wish to understand the whims of karma through a boy's eventful moments in life can purchase Cuando el Karma Te Alcance in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

