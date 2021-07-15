Luis H. Camacho, MD, MPH is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HOUSTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luis H. Camacho, MD, MPH, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Oncologist and Hematologist. World-renowned Dr. Luis H. Camacho is a fellowship-trained and board-certified oncologist and hematologist and has garnered over two decades of professional excellence in the medical field. In his current capacity, he is proudly providing state-of-the-art and comprehensive guidance and treatment to patients affected by cancer and blood disorders in an individualized and caring environment. He demonstrates exceptional practice as the Medical Director role at The Center for Oncology and Blood Disorders (COBD), a private organization located at 6560 Fannin Street, Suite 1224 in Houston, Texas. Dr. Camacho's practice focuses on about 50% oncology and 50% hematology.

Luis H. Camacho, MD, MPH

Among his academic achievements, Dr. Camacho received his medical degree in 1988 from the Universidad Militar "Nueva Granada" in Bogotá, DC, Colombia, followed by completing an internship program at Hospital Militar Central / Hospital "La Victoria" in the same year. He completed an Internal Medicine Residency in 1993 at the Hospital Militar Central \ Universidad Militar "Nueva Granada."

Dr. Camacho served as a Clinical Research Assistant in the Division of Hematology and Oncology at The George Washington University Medical Center from 1993 to 1995 and completed a General Internal Medicine Internship at The George Washington University Medical Center in 1996. He remained at The George Washington University Medical Center and completed an additional General Internal Medicine Residency in 1998. In that same year, he earned a Master in Public Health from The George Washington University School of Public Health and Health Sciences. He pursued his medical career with a completed Fellowship in Medical Oncology and Hematology in 2001 at Joan and Sanford I. Weill Medical College of Cornell University and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

Board-certified in Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Dr. Camacho continues to remain abreast of his field's latest advancements. He maintains active memberships with the American College of Physicians, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society Hematology, and the American Association for Cancer Research. He also serves on the board of the Texas Society of Clinical Oncology.

Dr. Camacho has served as a principal investigator or co-investigator for more than 70 clinical trials. He has co-authored over 100 National and International scientific abstracts. Dr. Camacho has published the results of his basic and clinical research experience in numerous journals like The New England Journal of Medicine, The Journal of Clinical Oncology, Cancer, Annals of Tropical Medicine and Parasitology, British Journal of Cancer, Annals of Oncology, and other peer - reviewed medical journals. "Safety and Activity of Anti–PD-L1 Antibody in Patients with Advanced Cancer" was published in The New England Journal of Medicine and cited 6387 times.

Dr. Camacho dedicates this honorable recognition to his mentor in hematology at George Washington University – Dr. Craig Kessler, a coagulation expert; Dr. Victor Gordeuk, an iron expert from George Washington University; and Dr. Raymond Warrell from Sloan Kettering, whom he worked with on drug development.



To learn more, please visit http://www.cobd.us/ and https://www.linkedin.com/in/luis-h-camacho-30489a5a/.

