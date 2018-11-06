Luke Combs and Appalachian State Create Second Phase of Mountain Born Collection

The collection includes Legacy brand hats and apparel, Orca coolers and a special line of Columbia gear, bringing together licensees of existing partnerships for both the Mountaineers and Combs. All of these items are available for purchase at the App State Bookstore and will soon be available in the Mast General Store in Boone and online here .

"I started playing music [at App State], I attended school there, I went to every football game," Combs said. "I just made some great friends, and I had a heck of a lot of fun up there. It's just so awesome to kind of be able to put my name on something that I'm so proud to be a part of."

Highlighting the roots of Combs' music and personal ties to the Appalachian region, Mountain Born embraces neutral colors and natural designs that represent the High Country. App State Athletics is proud to partner with Combs to create this exclusive line that ties together two brands that would not otherwise be paired.

"We are excited to continue our Mountain Born collection with Luke Combs," said Spencer Bridges, associate athletics director for marketing at Appalachian State. "Luke has been very active in this entire process, and he has aided in bringing a unique collection of App State and Luke Combs co-branded products to life."

The Mountain Born collection originally launched in 2016 with Eric Church, Mountaineer alum and country music star, through the university's relationship with Learfield Licensing. App State looks forward to continuing partnerships with alumni who are making an impact on a national and global scale.

To see the full Mountain Born collection, click here.

